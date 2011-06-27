Estimated values
2010 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,252
|$11,560
|$13,143
|Clean
|$8,760
|$10,932
|$12,392
|Average
|$7,776
|$9,675
|$10,889
|Rough
|$6,793
|$8,418
|$9,387
Estimated values
2010 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,474
|$11,734
|$13,285
|Clean
|$8,971
|$11,096
|$12,526
|Average
|$7,963
|$9,820
|$11,007
|Rough
|$6,956
|$8,544
|$9,488