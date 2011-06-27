Estimated values
2018 Lexus RX 450h 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,689
|$35,963
|$39,706
|Clean
|$31,965
|$35,161
|$38,800
|Average
|$30,518
|$33,557
|$36,987
|Rough
|$29,071
|$31,953
|$35,175
Estimated values
2018 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,704
|$41,160
|$42,851
|Clean
|$38,825
|$40,242
|$41,873
|Average
|$37,067
|$38,406
|$39,917
|Rough
|$35,310
|$36,570
|$37,960