Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RAV4 SUV
Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,141*
Total Cash Price
$21,814
XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,199*
Total Cash Price
$29,299
LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,577*
Total Cash Price
$30,154
XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,544*
Total Cash Price
$29,513
LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,452*
Total Cash Price
$21,386
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,830*
Total Cash Price
$22,241
Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,955*
Total Cash Price
$31,010
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,452*
Total Cash Price
$21,386
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,931*
Total Cash Price
$24,166
SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,720*
Total Cash Price
$26,519
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RAV4 SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$732
|$755
|$777
|$801
|$824
|$3,889
|Maintenance
|$422
|$1,805
|$1,487
|$899
|$2,192
|$6,805
|Repairs
|$283
|$412
|$481
|$562
|$658
|$2,396
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,182
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,349
|Financing
|$1,173
|$944
|$699
|$437
|$158
|$3,410
|Depreciation
|$4,217
|$1,813
|$1,611
|$1,446
|$1,317
|$10,403
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,306
|$7,106
|$6,473
|$5,604
|$6,651
|$35,141
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RAV4 SUV XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$984
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$5,224
|Maintenance
|$567
|$2,425
|$1,997
|$1,207
|$2,944
|$9,141
|Repairs
|$379
|$553
|$647
|$755
|$884
|$3,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,588
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,813
|Financing
|$1,576
|$1,267
|$938
|$586
|$212
|$4,580
|Depreciation
|$5,664
|$2,434
|$2,163
|$1,943
|$1,769
|$13,973
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,500
|$9,545
|$8,694
|$7,527
|$8,934
|$47,199
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RAV4 SUV LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$5,376
|Maintenance
|$584
|$2,496
|$2,056
|$1,242
|$3,030
|$9,408
|Repairs
|$391
|$570
|$666
|$777
|$909
|$3,312
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,634
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,865
|Financing
|$1,622
|$1,304
|$966
|$603
|$219
|$4,714
|Depreciation
|$5,829
|$2,506
|$2,226
|$1,999
|$1,820
|$14,381
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,865
|$9,823
|$8,948
|$7,747
|$9,195
|$48,577
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RAV4 SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$5,262
|Maintenance
|$571
|$2,443
|$2,012
|$1,216
|$2,966
|$9,207
|Repairs
|$382
|$558
|$651
|$760
|$890
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,599
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,826
|Financing
|$1,587
|$1,277
|$945
|$591
|$214
|$4,613
|Depreciation
|$5,705
|$2,452
|$2,179
|$1,957
|$1,782
|$14,075
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,591
|$9,614
|$8,757
|$7,582
|$8,999
|$47,544
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RAV4 SUV LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$3,813
|Maintenance
|$414
|$1,770
|$1,458
|$881
|$2,149
|$6,672
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,159
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,323
|Financing
|$1,150
|$925
|$685
|$428
|$155
|$3,343
|Depreciation
|$4,134
|$1,777
|$1,579
|$1,418
|$1,291
|$10,199
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,124
|$6,967
|$6,346
|$5,494
|$6,521
|$34,452
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RAV4 SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$747
|$770
|$792
|$816
|$840
|$3,966
|Maintenance
|$431
|$1,841
|$1,516
|$916
|$2,235
|$6,939
|Repairs
|$288
|$420
|$491
|$573
|$671
|$2,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,205
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,376
|Financing
|$1,196
|$962
|$712
|$445
|$161
|$3,477
|Depreciation
|$4,299
|$1,848
|$1,642
|$1,475
|$1,343
|$10,607
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,489
|$7,246
|$6,600
|$5,714
|$6,782
|$35,830
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RAV4 SUV Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,172
|$5,529
|Maintenance
|$600
|$2,567
|$2,114
|$1,277
|$3,116
|$9,674
|Repairs
|$402
|$586
|$684
|$799
|$935
|$3,406
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,681
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,918
|Financing
|$1,668
|$1,341
|$993
|$621
|$225
|$4,847
|Depreciation
|$5,994
|$2,577
|$2,290
|$2,056
|$1,872
|$14,789
|Fuel
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$1,956
|$2,016
|$2,076
|$9,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,230
|$10,102
|$9,202
|$7,966
|$9,455
|$49,955
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RAV4 SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$718
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$808
|$3,813
|Maintenance
|$414
|$1,770
|$1,458
|$881
|$2,149
|$6,672
|Repairs
|$277
|$404
|$472
|$551
|$645
|$2,349
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,159
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,323
|Financing
|$1,150
|$925
|$685
|$428
|$155
|$3,343
|Depreciation
|$4,134
|$1,777
|$1,579
|$1,418
|$1,291
|$10,199
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,124
|$6,967
|$6,346
|$5,494
|$6,521
|$34,452
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RAV4 SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$811
|$836
|$861
|$887
|$913
|$4,309
|Maintenance
|$468
|$2,000
|$1,648
|$996
|$2,428
|$7,539
|Repairs
|$313
|$457
|$533
|$623
|$729
|$2,654
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,310
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,495
|Financing
|$1,299
|$1,045
|$774
|$484
|$175
|$3,778
|Depreciation
|$4,671
|$2,008
|$1,784
|$1,602
|$1,459
|$11,525
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,524
|$1,571
|$1,618
|$7,631
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,310
|$7,873
|$7,171
|$6,208
|$7,369
|$38,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 RAV4 SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$890
|$918
|$945
|$973
|$1,002
|$4,728
|Maintenance
|$513
|$2,195
|$1,808
|$1,092
|$2,665
|$8,273
|Repairs
|$343
|$501
|$585
|$683
|$800
|$2,913
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,437
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,641
|Financing
|$1,426
|$1,147
|$849
|$531
|$192
|$4,145
|Depreciation
|$5,126
|$2,203
|$1,958
|$1,758
|$1,601
|$12,647
|Fuel
|$1,577
|$1,624
|$1,673
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$8,374
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,314
|$8,639
|$7,869
|$6,813
|$8,086
|$42,720
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 RAV4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Toyota RAV4 in Virginia is:not available
