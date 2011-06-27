Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 Consumer Reviews
Good long trip SUV
The Rav4 limited is a rare compact in that it is comfortable for long drives, both front and rear. Braking is about average as is the shift of the transmission. Road noise is average and some holes in the road were felt with the 18 inch tires. Emergency handling is great as I unfortunately had the experience of finding out. A truck pulled out in front of me, I was at about 55mph and the swerve I took to avoid the crash was quite radical and the Rav 4 held the road and felt as if it was in control. The EPA estimates of 23 city and 30 highway were lower than actual mileage. I regularly get 26 mpg city and easily 38 mpg highway. It should be noted that I drive gently with a light foot on the pedal. The technology takes some time to master especially the navigation system, it is confusing at times, too many options, and when vehicle is in motion many options are grayed out and are unusable not only in navigation but other apps as well. My wife could not enter a point of interest in navigation where we wanted to stop on the way without pulling over to a complete stop. Toyota dropped the ball on this system and I would recommend not wasting your money and buying an aftermarket hand held unit such as a Garmin instead. The load floor at the rear is low making it easy to load heavy items and the cargo area is huge for a compact. If not for the navigation and some road noise, I would have given this vehicle a full 5 stars. The price I paid was $29,716 plus a $995 dealer fee.Try negotiating the dealer fee and even eliminating it at some dealerships. I used true car.com and offered the lowest price possible. I have now owned this vehicle for 15 months and have noticed one other issue. The automatic headlight on feature works well after dark but when the light is low such as dusk or heavy rain the lights must be turned on manually. Apparently the light sensor on the dash is not sensitive enough to low light.
Chose Rav4 XLE over 8 others tested
The Rav4 xle had the best interior and smoothest ride. Also had the most cargo area. Loved that leather wrapped steering wheel, too. (much better feel than all the other cars) Also more head and foot room in back seats. You can also adjust back seats. Tested Honda Crv, nissan rogue, ford escape, mazda cx-5, kia sportage and others.
Should have purchased a Rav4 a long time ago.
The vehicle grows on me every time I drive it. I love the styling, the performance and the overall comfort. The rear seats recline which is nice for my grandsons when we are returning from skiing. Sport mode is quicker, but I have found the performance in Eco mode more than adequate. I am averaging about 26mpg and I use the gas pedal freely. The entertainment/navigation has a fairly sharp learning curve, but the dealership employs a guy to come to your house and show you exactly how to use it and once you learn to operate the navigation it works great! If you want a sportier SUV then maybe this is not for you, but I will trade a little sportiness for a quiet, comfortable ride all day long. I would have bought the LE but I like Alloy wheels which were not available on the LE, but it turns out I like the features that come with the XLE a lot!
Spring Break trip to Colorado from North Texas
Let me get my complaint out of the way first. When driving on snow and ice, you come to a stop at intersection. Then you press the gas pedal to go-and nothing happens! The car will not respond to the driver, it will only move forward at a speed where the tires do not spin. Meanwhile the car behind us starts to honk, etc. This happened to me numerous times in the mountain town we visited. Once the car responded, it was great. The gas mileage was OK, about 24 mpg running 75 mph. We put 2220 miles on the car in the week that we were out. Holding that speed on I-25 between Raton, NM and Denver, the transmission gets a little "shifty" on the uphill slopes, but you get used to it. - I was very impressed at how quiet the cabin remained at high speeds. The car was easy to drive even in the crosswinds. We made use of the manual shift option on the mountain roads. It worked effectively. The car has a smooth ride. The interior is roomy and comfortable. The telescopic adjustment steering was nice. The dashboard controls were good, but I did miss not having a compass. Maybe there is one, but we never found it. And the maps feature must not have been working, but it did display. With all the other technology on the car, it should tell you your altitude, direction of travel, current location, weather conditions, amount of moisture on the pavement, eg. Ice, snow, rain, etc. You need this information driving in the mountains at nighttime. You don't know your location, and cannot be sure of conditions as you change altitude, etc. - The spare tire was full size and easy to access. Five adults fit comfortably in the car. Acceleration was good on dry pavement, not so good on the snow. Getting in and out is good. The car sits high enough as not to stress these "old bones". - I give the car a solid B+
2016 Rav4 XLE AWD
I have owned my RAV4 XLE a little over a week now and I really don't have any complaints. There was one day where the driving was a little funky, but it seems to have corrected itself now that the vehicle is adjusted to my driving style. Since that one day I have had no awkwardness while driving and find it drives very smoothly. I have no issues with accelerating, braking, etc. I have also found passengers feel it drives smoothly as well. I test drove the Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-5, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, and Subaru Forester. I preferred the driving style of the RAV4 the best. The one area for critique would be the sound system. I think the music sounds fine, but it definitely does not stand out as an amazing sound system. Sirius will also go in and out at times around areas with lots of trees. There also seems to be a sound differential when changing from Sirius to a normal FM radio station. Overall I still think the sound system is good, but I also am not a sound buff. A crisp, amazing sounding radio was not an essential factor to me. The RAV4's is more than sufficient for me. I love the looks of this vehicle. The outside looks great with the redesigned front, and I am in love with the interior. The dash is made up of a lot of soft materials, it looks very sporty and sharp. I got the Entune package with Nav on my XLE and feel it was definitely worth it. The upgraded 7in touchscreen looks perfectly fitted in the dash. I also have tinkered with the Nav system and find it more than adequate. It has not given me false directions and is easy to use. It seems to work as well as an older Garmin GPS I own. However, it will not allow you to input an address while driving unless you use voice commands. I have not tried inputting an address via voice command so I don't know how well that works. The bluetooth in the RAV4 has also worked great for me thus far. I can clearly hear the person on the other end, and have not had anyone complain about not being able to hear me clearly either. This vehicle also has great cargo capacity and tons of room. I have driven passengers in the backseat and heard no complaints about it being a tight fit. I find the seats comfortable. I did have to adjust my seat a few times after buying to get it into just the right position, but I think I finally got it there. Overall, I would definitely recommend the RAV4. For me, it was an immediate standout when I first viewed and test drove it. This was actually the last compact SUV I looked at because I was hooked from the first test drive. The RAV4 was not even on my list of potential SUVs, but the dealership was next to Honda and I decided to take a look and am really glad I did. If you are shopping for a car, I'd say you should at least check the RAV4 out. I am super happy with my car purchasing experience!
