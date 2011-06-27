Used 2016 Toyota Prius v Consumer Reviews
Zero to Sixty in 43 MPG
I love my Prius V! What other wagon would get you 43 mpg with this amount of cargo space. My family of four fit perfectly in it, that we rarely use or Sienna (which we also love). The car is slow, but that it is because I drive it slow. I am more aware of my driving and I would say that I'm a safer driver now. From a stop, I will accelerate quickly to the speed limit and then keep a light foot to keep the speed. I don't race to stop signs or red lights, I coast to them. In traffic, I don't accelerate fast to catch up to the person in front of me, but I slowly accelerate to them. When I put the car in cruise control at 70mph, it shows that I get 40+ mpg. It's like learning how to drive again. I'm a quarter way through my second tank of gas at mile 650. My first tank averaged 42 mpg, my current tank is averaging 46mpg. My brother has a 2006 Prius with 300k+ miles, so I hope this one will go beyond that.
Prius is worthy !!!!!
My second Prius......very happy w/car...I knew it didn't have blinding acceleration before I bought it....lots of leg room. Would highly recommend window tint and getting a windshield eyebrow tint installed...sun beats in at eye level....just the right size for around town driving...no problem on freeway going 75-80
Outstanding Value!
I reduced my rating on climate control. When cold weather came I tried to use heater. There is no switch for just the heater. Just A.C. I put on Auto and could get heat by raising temp control. Either the controls are just to confusing or there is not a button for this. The seat heater control is to low and dangerous to use. It requires bending over to see and push taking your eyes away from highway. It also does not have an automatic turn off. Prius V-5 is an outstanding car with exception of above. I would recommend to Toyota to change to having a larger battery system to be able to use battery drive only for more at least 10 miles not just a couple of hundred yards. If you want a SUV Hybrid with lots of room, excellent mileage, comfortable seats, excellent visibility, really good storage space, good mileage, but not the price of Luxury car this one is for you. The car rides smoothly enough as a non luxury car but could be better at low speeds. We have a Lexus H450 also. We replaced our NXT with the L450 which is the RX350 hybrid. Our Prius V has excellent mileage if you use the ECO setting. I average above the estimated mileage of 41 to around 44. Of course on ECO setting you have to realize the power will be much lower when you need acceleration. But when I found I needed power to enter an on ramp it was there and did very well. The storage is in rear is outstanding as well room in back seat. My wife loves all the storage space in glove compartment, number of cup holders, and other storage space. The video display is to small. I do not like the back up camera. It only peeps when in reverse it does not give you actual audio warning on how close you are backing. It just has a color guide. I wanted to add a towing package to carry my bike but this model does not come with one. To carry bike I use the back storage now with back seats down. The controls for safety are on the left side of dash and are too low. You cannot see them to operate them. They should be higher and more easily seen. The gas tank is small. Even though you get excellent mileage the tank is 12 gallons. My wife wants to get a Telsa for herself and replace her L450 (brand new) and said I could have her 450. I said I really like my car. The L450 is more luxury but I prefer my Prius V-5. One thing I did not know and not listed as a feature. We have a double sun roof. It is really large and allows a view for both front and back passengers. It does not open though. I discovered if I park the car in the sun with the moon roof open when I return the moon roof shade is closed. I thought I had just forgot and closed it but I intentionally parked in the sun and then returned to find the sun shade closed on it's own. This is an excellent feature to keep car cool when parked in the sun (we live in Florida). Another feature I would like to see is passenger seat controls which are manual to electrical and add an up and down control as well as lumbar. Would really help with front seat passenger comfort. I would purchase the car again without hesitation. It has been the best car with best features for the best price. If Toyota would just change the above it would move from an excellent car to an outstanding car. I learned from Toyota they will not longer manufacturer the Prius V. Too bad! Not only a great car but the storage capacity of this wagon/SUV was tremendous.
Prius V package 4
The gas mileage is as good as claimed: 44 city 50 highway (as long as you don't go above 65 to 70). Take the Edmunds print out with you to the dealership. We did that and used it to negotiate an extra almost $1,000 off the price of the car.
Pinto Lover Moves On
Okay, so the Prius v reminds me of the new 1979 Pinto wagon my wife and I went on our honeymoon in. But only in the most basic ways. The color. When my friend started driving Priuses in '06 I made every kind of joke possible including one about buying two Corolas, one for Sunday - for the same money. So I coughed it up for a '16 model 2 and have been in hybrid bliss ever since. I traded a Honda Fit in. It was one of the last Japanese '13s available. I put 57,000 miles on it in two years. It was causing me pain. Not from a lack of reliability or the type of pain that sprouts from a hip pocket. It was cheap, very good and cheap. I was beginning to avoid driving because of the neck and shoulder pain it created. And fortunately for me I wasn't going to be driving as much. My new car rides smooth and the seat has allowed me to drive for up to six hours without my neck throbbing. Some critics complain about the lack of exceleration, but I have not felt underpowered even in heavy interstate traffic.The Prius is quite. Really quite, pedestrians are frequently surprised by it in parking lots. Oh, and the mpg, 45.8 in the first 2500 miles with the AC blasting away. Even though I got the lowest trim level, the Bluetooth works perfect, and the back up camera is great. All in all it is a well thought out design. The door openings are very wide making it easy for this senior citizen to access every area. I'm yet to lay the back seats down and actually haul something. The car is so nice I don't want it to be utilitarian. I had the windows tinted complete with a strip across the top of the windshield. The tint seems to unify the design while killing the fishbowl effect. I'm not too keen on the smart key. The fob is expensive to replace and a bit awkward in my pocket. But, the Prius is about change. It may be the same color as our Pinto wagon but the similarities stop there. More, More August 5, 2017 On the first anniversary of my car's purchase I had clocked 22,000 miles. My wife and I visited Austin, the big antique shows at Round Top in late March, and Columbus, Ohio about a month later. The Prius is a fine auto to travel in. We can't get over how much space is inside. In my earlier post I mentioned that the I hadn't lowered the seats, well now a little of the new is worn off and it's being treated more like a wagon. I'm a younger retiree and I enjoy raising plants in containers. We also have a booth in an antique mall, so frequently the wagon hauls something besides groceries and grandchildren. My wife drives an Honda mini van and it sits at home as much as possible. I much prefer my Prius to her fine van, before you get to the gas mileage issue. I'm still averaging around 45 even with the iceberg of an air conditioner on full blast. I have breathing issues and the heat really knocks me out, sometimes I let it idle for 15 to 30 minutes and it doesn't seem to wreck the mileage. I've really enjoyed the free 2 year service Toyota provides. I plan on staying faithful to my dealer and even purchasing my tires from them. In the past I have tried to avoid the service department, I'm a terrible skeptic thst sold Lincolns in the early 1980's. I've seen some service departments that make a casino look like a consumer affairs counseling center. Over all I'm very, very, pleased and particular about this wonder wagon. It is my favorite car of a life filled with the new car smell. If I have to replace it, I would try to get the highest trim level so I could get the JBL radio. My only complaint is that the dash shows dust. 12,073 miles ... my wife has retired and I don't get to drive my car every day. She has an Odyssey mini van that gets a little more than half of the mpg I'm getting in the Prius. It's a very nice ride, but it's not a Prius. It feels big and bulky. It's hard to park, but it does seat eight. There have been no problems with my Prius, but I do take it in to the dealership for service. It's free for the first 24,000 miles. They even rotate the tires. I had a bit of a medical emergency that resulted in an ambulance ride. My young GP parked my Prius in a safe place. I was afraid to leave it the main parking lot overnight. I am a bit pocessive concerning the car. He asked me as I was being rolled along on the gurney, "Jack, does your car have a motor in it?" It was a great laugh at his expense. Today I'm going to remove my grandson's car seat and lay the back seats flat. Then the stereo will blast Joshua Bell's new Bach recording via Bluetooth from my phone, very loudly, on my way to pick up a 175 year old Sheraton chest my wife bought yesterday. I guess some of the new has worn away. Here's to old friends in the making. If there has been a failure in my long time relationship with Toyota it would be that I don't drive them long enough. 135,000 miles is the most I've ever put on one, I hope to top that this time. The Prius v continues to be my favorite car I recommend it highly.
