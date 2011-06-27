Used 1994 Toyota Previa Consumer Reviews
Best Car I Have Owned in 53 Years
Bought new and never had a significant problem. Over 230000 miles and oil has never dropped to add between changes. Handling is better than any other minivan I have driven. I wish Toyota still sold this model in the US.
Amazing Vehicle
Bought the 1994 van with 56k. Two tune-ups, a battery, and a starter later it still runs and drives like new with 121,000. Recent new shocks and struts, wow! Indestructible? Maybe. 20 mpg in town, 22.5 mpg highway no matter how it is driven. Easily removable/folding seats allow tons of covered room for hauling. Amazing towing capacity as well.
Wonderful
1994 Van with 262,000 miles now and zero problems. The only thing we have have to do is regular maintanence like breaks tires and oil changes. Wonderful vehicle!
Previa Review
This car has been nothing but enjoyable...we've had it for 9 years, and have only had to replace the solenoid once. The amount of passenger space, especially rear leg room, is unmatched by any modern minivan. The supercharger gives it the oomph it needs to still be a competitive van. The seat comfort both front and middle row is excellent.
Terrific all-around flexible workhorse
We bought the '94 at the very beginning of the MY, paid top dollar (probably) and ALWAYS thought we made a terrific decision! The quad chairs offered outstanding comfort and tremendous flexibility. I often used the van as a small truck for mulch, etc, once loading it with three full-size (empty) pallets. I-4 engine was underpowered and also lead to less than optimal fuel economy, but small price to pay for an OUTSTANDING vehicle!
