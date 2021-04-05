  1. Home
2022 Toyota GR 86

Release Date: Fall-Winter 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $29,000 (estimated)
  • Redesigned for 2022
  • More power from a larger four-cylinder engine
  • Mildly restyled interior
  • Still a small rear-wheel-drive sport coupe
  • Kicks off the second 86 generation introduced for 2022 (previously called the Toyota 86)
2022 Toyota GR 86 Review
GR 86 Adds More Letters to Celebrate Additional Power
Cameron Rogers
4/05/2021
What is the GR 86?

Nearly a decade ago, Toyota wowed car enthusiasts with its all-new back-to-basics sport coupe. Co-developed with Subaru and initially sold as the Scion FR-S, the Toyota 86 was small, lightweight and fun to drive. It was also relatively affordable. Now, for 2022, Toyota is back with its redesigned 2022 GR 86. It has a slightly different name but otherwise lives by these same principles. Also on tap: more power, a revised interior and new styling.

What's under the GR 86's hood?

Like its predecessor, the GR 86 features a horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine mounted up front. Toyota says this larger, 2.4-liter mill produces 232 horsepower — an increase of 27 hp compared to the previous model, and 4 hp more than the mechanically identical Subaru BRZ. We expect the difference in output between the GR 86 and BRZ will be negligible on the road, especially since the engine delivers 184 lb-ft of torque (a 28 lb-ft bump versus last year) in both applications.

The diminutive coupe will continue to be rear-wheel-drive and have a standard six-speed manual transmission. A six-speed auto is still on the options list too. Toyota says the new GR 86 will turn in a 0-62 mph time of 6.3 seconds, more than a second quicker than the previous model.

While the GR 86 grows under the hood, don't expect any more substantial changes to the basic platform. It's still a diminutive sport coupe that lands roughly between the Mazda MX-5 Miata and the Porsche 718 Cayman in terms of length. Toyota says that using aluminum in the roof helps lower the center of gravity, and different seats, muffler and fenders have helped shave weight compared to the old 86. Indeed, the GR 86's curb weight of 2,800 pounds is down 17 pounds from the previous iteration. Torsional rigidity is increased by roughly 50%, Toyota says, which could translate to improved handling precision and ride comfort.

How's the GR 86's interior?

From the pictures we've seen, the GR 86's interior will continue to be fairly minimalist in design. A digital/analog combination instrument panel lies behind a thickly padded steering wheel that features a fairly basic set of controls. The center stack is similarly uncluttered, adorned only with climate controls and a row of toggle switches. The images here show an interior with dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and heated seats — goodies associated with the upper GT trim in the previous model. We expect a similar lineup for the new GR 86, so base models will likely be more sparsely equipped.

We don't know what the GR 86 will offer from a technology perspective, but the central touchscreen should at least feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity. Interestingly, Toyota says automatic-equipped versions of the GR 86 will come with Subaru's EyeSight suite of driver assistance features rather than its own Safety Sense-branded driver aids. We don't know what this entails aside from forward collision mitigation at this point.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The soul of low-cost, fun-to-drive sport coupes lives on in the new 2022 Toyota GR 86 and its Subaru BRZ twin. Its revised powertrain and upgraded interior are likely worth the wait for prospective shoppers.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Toyota GR 86.

