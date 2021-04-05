The diminutive coupe will continue to be rear-wheel-drive and have a standard six-speed manual transmission. A six-speed auto is still on the options list too. Toyota says the new GR 86 will turn in a 0-62 mph time of 6.3 seconds, more than a second quicker than the previous model.

While the GR 86 grows under the hood, don't expect any more substantial changes to the basic platform. It's still a diminutive sport coupe that lands roughly between the Mazda MX-5 Miata and the Porsche 718 Cayman in terms of length. Toyota says that using aluminum in the roof helps lower the center of gravity, and different seats, muffler and fenders have helped shave weight compared to the old 86. Indeed, the GR 86's curb weight of 2,800 pounds is down 17 pounds from the previous iteration. Torsional rigidity is increased by roughly 50%, Toyota says, which could translate to improved handling precision and ride comfort.