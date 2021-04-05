Nearly a decade ago, Toyota wowed car enthusiasts with its all-new back-to-basics sport coupe. Co-developed with Subaru and initially sold as the Scion FR-S, the Toyota 86 was small, lightweight and fun to drive. It was also relatively affordable. Now, for 2022, Toyota is back with its redesigned 2022 GR 86. It has a slightly different name but otherwise lives by these same principles. Also on tap: more power, a revised interior and new styling.
2022 Toyota GR 86
- Redesigned for 2022
- More power from a larger four-cylinder engine
- Mildly restyled interior
- Still a small rear-wheel-drive sport coupe
- Kicks off the second 86 generation introduced for 2022 (previously called the Toyota 86)
Like its predecessor, the GR 86 features a horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine mounted up front. Toyota says this larger, 2.4-liter mill produces 232 horsepower — an increase of 27 hp compared to the previous model, and 4 hp more than the mechanically identical Subaru BRZ. We expect the difference in output between the GR 86 and BRZ will be negligible on the road, especially since the engine delivers 184 lb-ft of torque (a 28 lb-ft bump versus last year) in both applications.
From the pictures we've seen, the GR 86's interior will continue to be fairly minimalist in design. A digital/analog combination instrument panel lies behind a thickly padded steering wheel that features a fairly basic set of controls. The center stack is similarly uncluttered, adorned only with climate controls and a row of toggle switches. The images here show an interior with dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless ignition and heated seats — goodies associated with the upper GT trim in the previous model. We expect a similar lineup for the new GR 86, so base models will likely be more sparsely equipped.
The soul of low-cost, fun-to-drive sport coupes lives on in the new 2022 Toyota GR 86 and its Subaru BRZ twin. Its revised powertrain and upgraded interior are likely worth the wait for prospective shoppers.
