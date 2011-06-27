Used 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser Consumer Reviews
I am 52 and look for excuses to drive my FJ
Well it is still brand new, so only can say limited, but this is my 8000 mile report, just drove thru a tough winter and this thing was the easiest thing I have ever seen in deep snow. I would go out after a huge storm and people stuck all over and it just seemed weird because it was SO easy. You just cant help getting the feeling of a very well built truck. I feel like a kid in a way, I keep driving down dirt roads looking for a hill to climb over. Its actually pretty quite, unless going highspeed on x-way. You get a FJ Cruiser if you want easy. Easy in the snow, easy on the ice, easy off road, easy around town.
Just got my 2nd one
I had a 2007 Silver manual FJ and absolutely loved it! 2 weeks ago we were in an accident on I95 where we were hit from behind and then swerved and smashed head-on into the concrete barrier (ever see the insurance industry/gov't crash tests with the crash test dummies? - that was us) at around 60 mph. I came out w/o a scratch; my wife & kid had some buising and a couple broken ribs, but overall very well off.The truck was totalled, but we walked away from the accident - very impressive!I just got a brand new 2011 model to repalce it (Brick Red).If you want a fun, tough, and safe vehicle, this is definately it. I truly believe that my 1st FJ saved us very serious injury or even our lives!
Very rugged and sturdy
Its a 2011, I can only say so much, ask me in 10 years, but in a few thousand miles, it has tackled all sorts of big snow storms, it has pulled out a few larger vehicles, it warms up quick, you just feel like your driving in a very sturdy truck, but much smoother. I keep pressing the issue in how much it can do, and it has not failed yet, done some off roading, I have the 4X4 with the off road pkg, that does make a difference, between work and not owning it for years yet, my off roading has been limited, its quiet on freeway unless your over 75 and sometimes if a strong wind is hitting you from another direction, the radio is good
A Comfortable Beast
Well, you only buy one of these if your looking for a all terrain vehicle, this is what its for and this is what is does very well. I have done sand dunes, and 2 feet of snow with ease. I am amazed at some of these reviews, Jesus. I am not going to complain about a chevy 4 cyl thats gets lots of MPG because it cant fit 8 people, and I am not going to complain about a Rubicon 4X4 because its not a luxury ride, there are different cars and trucks for different things. The FJ Cruiser is a all terrain vehicle thats very capable of normal driving, its quiet, its dependable, I know people with over 100,000 miles without one problem and it will go ANYWHERE you want. You just feel safe in it.
Great Ride
Purchased my 2011 FJ Cruiser early spring and have put almost 9,000 miles on it to date. Coming from a 2002 4Runner, the FJ is a lot more roomy and comfortable. I live on a dirt road and the FJ glides over the rough sections giving a very smooth, quiet and comfortable ride - better than my wife's 2011 Subaru Outback. My FJ has the upgraded sound system with sub in back - great sound and way too loud if I turn it up. The FJ has handled everything I've asked of it without issue. MPG running around 19 city, 21 highway at 75-80 mph. I have had no issues with it and don't expect to if it is like all the other Toyota's I've owned. My one improvement would be a power roll down rear window.
