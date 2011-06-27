Estimated values
2007 Lincoln Navigator L Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,020
|$3,622
|$3,964
|Clean
|$2,821
|$3,379
|$3,692
|Average
|$2,423
|$2,895
|$3,149
|Rough
|$2,025
|$2,410
|$2,606
Estimated values
2007 Lincoln Navigator L Luxury 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,740
|$3,275
|$3,580
|Clean
|$2,560
|$3,056
|$3,335
|Average
|$2,199
|$2,617
|$2,844
|Rough
|$1,837
|$2,179
|$2,354