2019 Toyota Corolla Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Corolla Sedan
L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$29,206*
Total Cash Price
$19,412
XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,227*
Total Cash Price
$26,072
LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,373*
Total Cash Price
$26,834
XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,514*
Total Cash Price
$26,263
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$29,778*
Total Cash Price
$19,792
LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,633*
Total Cash Price
$19,031
SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$41,518*
Total Cash Price
$27,595
LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$28,633*
Total Cash Price
$19,031
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corolla Sedan L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$773
|$801
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$4,146
|Maintenance
|$44
|$489
|$381
|$985
|$1,840
|$3,739
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$109
|$264
|$386
|$759
|Taxes & Fees
|$823
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$990
|Financing
|$1,043
|$840
|$621
|$389
|$141
|$3,035
|Depreciation
|$5,813
|$1,301
|$1,230
|$1,442
|$1,367
|$11,153
|Fuel
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$1,141
|$5,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,510
|$4,517
|$4,288
|$5,087
|$5,804
|$29,206
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corolla Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,075
|$1,112
|$1,151
|$1,192
|$5,569
|Maintenance
|$59
|$656
|$512
|$1,323
|$2,471
|$5,022
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$147
|$355
|$518
|$1,019
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,106
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,330
|Financing
|$1,402
|$1,129
|$834
|$522
|$189
|$4,076
|Depreciation
|$7,808
|$1,747
|$1,652
|$1,937
|$1,836
|$14,980
|Fuel
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,445
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$7,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,774
|$6,066
|$5,759
|$6,832
|$7,795
|$39,227
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corolla Sedan LE Eco 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,107
|$1,145
|$1,184
|$1,227
|$5,732
|Maintenance
|$61
|$675
|$527
|$1,362
|$2,544
|$5,169
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$365
|$533
|$1,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,138
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,369
|Financing
|$1,442
|$1,162
|$859
|$537
|$195
|$4,195
|Depreciation
|$8,036
|$1,798
|$1,700
|$1,994
|$1,889
|$15,417
|Fuel
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$7,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,147
|$6,243
|$5,928
|$7,032
|$8,023
|$40,373
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corolla Sedan XLE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$1,121
|$1,159
|$1,201
|$5,610
|Maintenance
|$59
|$661
|$516
|$1,333
|$2,490
|$5,059
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$148
|$357
|$522
|$1,027
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,114
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,340
|Financing
|$1,412
|$1,137
|$840
|$526
|$190
|$4,106
|Depreciation
|$7,865
|$1,759
|$1,664
|$1,951
|$1,849
|$15,089
|Fuel
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,456
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$7,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,867
|$6,111
|$5,802
|$6,882
|$7,852
|$39,514
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$788
|$816
|$844
|$874
|$905
|$4,228
|Maintenance
|$45
|$498
|$389
|$1,005
|$1,876
|$3,813
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$111
|$269
|$393
|$774
|Taxes & Fees
|$839
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,010
|Financing
|$1,064
|$857
|$633
|$396
|$144
|$3,094
|Depreciation
|$5,927
|$1,326
|$1,254
|$1,471
|$1,394
|$11,371
|Fuel
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$5,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,697
|$4,605
|$4,372
|$5,186
|$5,918
|$29,778
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corolla Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$785
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$4,065
|Maintenance
|$43
|$479
|$374
|$966
|$1,804
|$3,666
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$807
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$971
|Financing
|$1,023
|$824
|$609
|$381
|$138
|$2,975
|Depreciation
|$5,699
|$1,275
|$1,206
|$1,414
|$1,340
|$10,934
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,324
|$4,428
|$4,204
|$4,987
|$5,690
|$28,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corolla Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,099
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$1,218
|$1,262
|$5,894
|Maintenance
|$62
|$695
|$542
|$1,401
|$2,616
|$5,316
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$155
|$376
|$548
|$1,079
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,170
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,408
|Financing
|$1,483
|$1,195
|$883
|$552
|$200
|$4,314
|Depreciation
|$8,264
|$1,849
|$1,749
|$2,050
|$1,943
|$15,854
|Fuel
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$1,530
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$7,653
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,520
|$6,421
|$6,096
|$7,231
|$8,251
|$41,518
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Corolla Sedan LE Eco w/Premium Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$785
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$4,065
|Maintenance
|$43
|$479
|$374
|$966
|$1,804
|$3,666
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$107
|$259
|$378
|$744
|Taxes & Fees
|$807
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$971
|Financing
|$1,023
|$824
|$609
|$381
|$138
|$2,975
|Depreciation
|$5,699
|$1,275
|$1,206
|$1,414
|$1,340
|$10,934
|Fuel
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$5,278
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,324
|$4,428
|$4,204
|$4,987
|$5,690
|$28,633
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Corolla
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Toyota Corolla in Virginia is:not available
