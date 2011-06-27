Estimated values
2019 Lexus UX 250h Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,588
|$33,342
|$35,512
|Clean
|$31,030
|$32,750
|$34,870
|Average
|$29,915
|$31,566
|$33,585
|Rough
|$28,800
|$30,381
|$32,299
Estimated values
2019 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,939
|$31,337
|$33,070
|Clean
|$29,411
|$30,780
|$32,472
|Average
|$28,354
|$29,667
|$31,275
|Rough
|$27,296
|$28,554
|$30,078
Estimated values
2019 Lexus UX 250h 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,640
|$29,379
|$31,529
|Clean
|$27,152
|$28,858
|$30,959
|Average
|$26,176
|$27,814
|$29,818
|Rough
|$25,200
|$26,771
|$28,677