Estimated values
2002 Lincoln LS LSE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,361
|$3,366
|$3,926
|Clean
|$2,084
|$2,975
|$3,468
|Average
|$1,529
|$2,194
|$2,553
|Rough
|$975
|$1,413
|$1,637
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln LS LSE 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,534
|$3,588
|$4,176
|Clean
|$2,237
|$3,172
|$3,689
|Average
|$1,642
|$2,339
|$2,716
|Rough
|$1,047
|$1,506
|$1,742
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln LS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,473
|$3,510
|$4,087
|Clean
|$2,182
|$3,103
|$3,611
|Average
|$1,602
|$2,288
|$2,658
|Rough
|$1,021
|$1,473
|$1,705
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln LS LSE 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,362
|$3,367
|$3,927
|Clean
|$2,085
|$2,976
|$3,469
|Average
|$1,530
|$2,195
|$2,553
|Rough
|$976
|$1,413
|$1,638
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln LS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,014
|$2,993
|$3,538
|Clean
|$1,778
|$2,646
|$3,125
|Average
|$1,305
|$1,951
|$2,300
|Rough
|$832
|$1,256
|$1,476
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln LS Convenience 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,109
|$3,090
|$3,634
|Clean
|$1,861
|$2,731
|$3,211
|Average
|$1,366
|$2,014
|$2,363
|Rough
|$871
|$1,297
|$1,516
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln LS Sport 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,584
|$3,489
|$3,995
|Clean
|$2,280
|$3,084
|$3,530
|Average
|$1,674
|$2,274
|$2,598
|Rough
|$1,067
|$1,464
|$1,666
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln LS Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,218
|$3,178
|$3,712
|Clean
|$1,958
|$2,809
|$3,279
|Average
|$1,437
|$2,072
|$2,414
|Rough
|$916
|$1,334
|$1,548
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln LS Premium 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,213
|$3,253
|$3,832
|Clean
|$1,953
|$2,876
|$3,385
|Average
|$1,433
|$2,120
|$2,492
|Rough
|$914
|$1,365
|$1,598
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln LS 4dr Sedan (3.9L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,349
|$3,480
|$4,107
|Clean
|$2,073
|$3,076
|$3,628
|Average
|$1,522
|$2,268
|$2,670
|Rough
|$970
|$1,461
|$1,713
Estimated values
2002 Lincoln LS Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,696
|$3,342
|$3,709
|Clean
|$2,379
|$2,954
|$3,277
|Average
|$1,746
|$2,178
|$2,412
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,403
|$1,547