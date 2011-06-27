Used 2016 Toyota Camry Consumer Reviews

Great reliable car at a reasonable price SmartCarFan , 12/12/2015 LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful You will not get these many features (touch screen blue tooth and audio, power seat) at this reasonable price. I've owned it for three months and I can vouch for it. It changes gear fast so pick up is good and power is also good. On highway, it didn't feel as smooth as I wanted but it's definitely less noisy. Headlights need some improvement. City MPG I get is 21-22 in the city and I live in congested city. Overall MPG is 3 to 4 miles less than stated but you don't get pick up without paying for the gas it seems. I own LE but I'd recommend XLE or SE due to better aesthetics. Overall, I'd recommend this car to anyone over Honda which is pricier and now has noisy CVT which I hate it. Also, ALtima has CVT and I hate NIssan car overall due its poor build quality. Closest competitor could be Hyundai Sonata but I fell in love with Camry's look and Toyota's reliability. I am happy with my car and family also love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2016 Toyota Camry XSE 4cyl. sns , 12/19/2015 XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 50 of 53 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a 2016 Toyota Camry XSE 4cyl. and traded in a 2014 Honda Accord Sport. I was going to buy a 2016 Accord but my 2014 Accord had such uncomfortable seats I decided to look around solely due to seat discomfort therefore I searched for and found supportive and more comfortable seats in the 2016 Camry and 2016 Subaru Legacy, too bad Honda doesn't check out the competition because they lost me due to their uncomfortable seats which lead to many physical issues due to the "C" shape seats which are good if you're a Formula One driver or a door gunner on the Millennium Falcon. Those seats gave an unnatural, hyperextension of the neck and back which caused me to place a bed pillow for some relief. GOOD (Comfort, Style, Value) My new 2016 Camry XSE heated, leather-suede seats are so supportive and more comfortable, I can drive more relaxed and natural, and the price was less than an Accord Sport which does not come with heated seats or Moon Roof. The Camry rides well and I get compliments on the look of the car, it comes with 18" sport rims, navigation, XM radio, Moon Roof, heated mirrors(some models), and 2 years free maintenance. BAD (knee room) The Accord had better knee room solely due to having a thinner console profile. I wish Toyota as well as other companies would thin the width of the center console so the knees had more freedom. If I move the seat close to the steering wheel, my right knee rubs up against the console which is uncomfortable for me, that did not happen in the Accord. I hope Toyota engineers as well as other companies would stop with the oversized console width, it's unnecessary. Lastly, the leather steering wheel is a very low grade leather, almost synthetic feel. The Accord had a more supple, higher quality leather wrapped steering wheel, soft to the touch. Overall, I'm glad I switched to the Camry it was time for a change and I am happy at this time with my choice. It was a tough choice between the Toyota and Subaru Legacy Limited, but it boiled done to price for me. The Subaru had the most comfort but it was 3K more, but check out the Legacy if you're on the fence I almost went with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Drive them before buying and not for a few miles Ron M. , 02/06/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 49 of 52 people found this review helpful I drive a lot of new and used cars. I do swap driving for dealers. The Camry is not a perfect car but for the money you can't or would find it hard to buy something better. I have driven Camry, Hondas, Chevys, Fords, Nissan and Subaru. I find that the driving experience is better in a Camry for the comfort, and reliability amongst other things. The only ride I like as much is the Subaru because of the AWD. When buying a car, my best advice is to find the one you think you like most and then rent is for a few days to verify your choice. You will find many things you like and dislike about cars, but you won't find a superior one to the Camry in an equal price range. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2016 Camry SE J9Detroit , 01/30/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 43 of 46 people found this review helpful I've been a Toyota Camry owner for over 16 years. I recently retired my 1999 Camry for the new 2016 model. I can't begin to tell you how disappointed i am with my new Camry. I love the exterior styling but the interior is just meh. My two biggest issues are the incredibly uncomfortable seats which cause my leg to go numb while driving and the bouncing of the car. I seriously thought there was something wrong with my car when i first experienced the bouncing, especially pronounced when driving on the highway. I brought my car back to the dealer several times but was told it was a common issue and that i should put some weight in my trunk. I wound up putting 40lbs of birdseed in the trunk and that mostly solves the problem but you can still feel every bump in the road. Not something you want in the pothole capital of the US. Some of the interior trim is cheap feeling and forget the infotainment system - bluetooth works intermittently and the voice commands don't work at all. Though it will read your text messages to you, there is no way to reply by voice command which is frustrating. As someone who loves long road trips this car will never be the car for that. Much too uncomfortable with those seats. I commute an hour each way every day and I'm constantly thinking about what I'm going to do with this car - keep it or trade it for something more comfortable. It's really disappointing given i loved the 2014 seats. Have no idea why they changed them. I'm really questioning my loyalty to Toyota at this point but then I remember its the reliability. Technology Interior Comfort Reliability