Used 2017 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Consumer Reviews

2017 avalon hybrid Bill Tucker , 06/28/2017 XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I am a very old geezer with bad hearing and rather slow wit. Never had a bad accident and do not want one. I have owned prius models for past several years but needed a more quiet car with more safety features. Whenever I buy a car, I already know the brand, model, and trim I want. The local dealer could not sell me the model prius which I require, so I opted for a quiet, comfortable car with better than average gas mileage and good acceleration. I have now owned the avalon hybrid several weeks and have put several hundred miles on the clock. In general, I really like the car...but I do miss the heads up display. Also, I think the shifter is silly and unusually complicated...after all..it is a hybrid synergy drive! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Comfortable sedan and best value Hvp , 09/11/2017 XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have driven 42k on hybrid Avalon. I drive q7 , and have bmws as well. The Avalon is very comfortable and smooth . Interior has a luxury appeal . The car is nimble and manuvers quickly .this is solid car for value. It is not sport a car . Great sedan . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

a car to dream on Cole Lucas , 09/03/2017 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Comfort, economy, safety What more can you ask. This is not a sport car, if performance and speed is what you are looking for, this is not your car. If you want a car that is comfortable for a trip both front and back seats that provides the latest in safety for the family, this is the car for you Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

38 mpg luxury No name please , 05/06/2017 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I've only had the Avalon a couple of weeks but I love it. Good mileage, great safety features. Safety Performance Interior Value Report Abuse