Used 2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Consumer Reviews

I started the Hybrid sedan research 3 months ago. I decided on the Lexus es300h - I put the deposit and ordered the car with the features I wanted. During the 3 week wait for the Lexus I saw the Avalon Hybrid online. During lunch I decided to go take a look, but didn't have time for a test drive. The exterior comparison was about the same for me; almost the same side profile look. The front & back of the car is different, but I liked both the same. The Interior was the difference maker. The Avalon just felt better and the controls made more sense. Plus the fact with the Limited Avalon model compared to the Lexus had more features than the Lexus and was $4500 cheaper!

Best I have ever owned bill1941 , 05/29/2013 XLE Premium 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful Purchased my Avalon Hybrid 2 weeks ago and cannot believe how Toyota developed a "near perfect car". During the first week, after being completely blown away at the overall quality, inside and out, the gas mileage was a shocker!! The first tank of gas delivered 47.7 MPG. Now on the second fill-up and am averaging 44.6 MPG. Driving has been mixture of highway and city/town. WOW. What a surprise. Great value!! Has been a great value. Still gets 42 mpg. After 7 years still feels like a new car! Will be very difficult to part with it.

A Lexus in Toyota Clothing? robsis , 05/20/2013 24 of 25 people found this review helpful What an amazing car. My wife and I took our '11 Avalon in for service and drove out with the '13 Hybrid. We drove Prii and the Camry Hybrid and there was no comparison to the Avalon Hybrid. Smooth, quiet (quietest car I've driven at 70/75!), handles much more securely than the '11, lots of room, great job on the interior making it both inviting and sporty. We were concerned about the CVT trans and the power and boy were we proven wrong. Not as strong as the V6 but pretty darn close. Transition from gas engine to electric is seamless and no 'rubberband' feel like on many CVTs. . Visibility is excellent. Overall a superb upgrade to the previous model and an excellent upscale sedan!

OWNING AN AVALON HYBRID IS GREAT!!! Steve P. from San Ramon , 08/02/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I LOVE THIS 2013 TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID!! Excellent styling, nice interior with really good color combinations, FABULOUS GAS MILEAGE. My first week of work commuting, in rush hour traffic, it achieved 40.3 MPG. Took in on a week long vacation, traveled 783 miles, up and down mountains (climbing to 9,000 ft) several times and achieved 38.6 MPG for the entire trip!! Only spent $56.00 for gas the entire week! The rear seat is large enough for my 6'5" son to fit in without his knees touching the front seat. The trunk is larger than it appears, it held all our luggage with ease. After 6 mos of driving this car is is still GREAT!! The gas mileage drops a little in the winter time due to running the heater but everything is wonderful. YOU CAN'T GO WRONG WITH THIS CAR! 1 year later - I'm averaging 36-38 MPG traveling to/from work in rush hour traffic (lots of stop and go) or going 79 MPH. The maintenance has been very simply, oil change only every 10,000 miles (synthetic oil), the breaks have not worn down at all, tire rotation every 5,000 miles. Excellent air conditioner for the summer months with only a 1-2 MPG drop. It's been 4 years now and the car is still great! The gas mileage is still 33-38 mpg. My commute has changed to only 5 miles to work so the mpg dropped to 33 mpg, BUT now I only get gas every 6-8 weeks! It now has 112,000 miles and still runs perfectly. I do the regular maintenance as scheduled, mainly an oil change every 10,000 miles. You can not go wrong with a Toyota Avalon Hybrid!!