2020 Toyota 86 Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Awesome Vehicle!!!

Brandon, 04/24/2020
Hakone Edition 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I, bought a brand new one glossy black. I'm enjoying mine. Also, the power is quick enough. If you want more power, then get a turbo installed. Or, buy a faster car.. it's your drivers license, not mine. The suspension is perfect. Everything about this car is A+ Toyota and Subaru did a terrific job teaming up together.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
