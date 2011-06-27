  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota 4Runner
  4. Used 1995 Toyota 4Runner
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Toyota 4Runner Features & Specs

More about the 1995 4Runner
Overview
See 4Runner Inventory
See 4Runner Inventory
See 4Runner Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG171518
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg14/17 mpg17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)258.0/326.8 mi.240.8/292.4 mi.292.4/344.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG171518
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm116 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.49.6 in.49.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.51.0 in.51.0 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.31.6 in.31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity78 cu.ft.78 cu.ft.78 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.176.0 in.176.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3760 lbs.4105 lbs.3825 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.5400 lbs.5400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.5 cu.ft.43.5 cu.ft.43.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.1 in.9.1 in.9.1 in.
Height66.1 in.66.1 in.66.1 in.
Maximum payload1610.0 lbs.1265.0 lbs.1550.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.3 in.103.3 in.103.3 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Garnet Pearl
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Sierra Begie Metallic
  • Cardinal Red
  • Garnet Pearl
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • White
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Black
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Sierra Begie Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Sierra Begie Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Black
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
  • White
  • Garnet Pearl
See 4Runner InventorySee 4Runner InventorySee 4Runner Inventory

Related Used 1995 Toyota 4Runner info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles