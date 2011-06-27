  1. Home
2020 Tesla Model Y Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Model Y
Tesla is going to sell a lot of these

Paul Marvin, 06/15/2020
Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
27 of 28 people found this review helpful

Tesla is going to sell a lot of these. I have a model three and we purchased this model Y for my wife. For those who just think it is a Larger model three Hi can tell you there are a number of important changes. Even though the seats are the same they set up on risers about 4 inches which really gives you that crossover feel when driving. The all glass roof is really something to see, especially sitting in the backseat. There is more legroom in the back and the seats actually will recline a bit which is nice. The auto lift and auto close hatchback is a nice feature and the car has a ton of room. 38 ft.³ internally for the model three versus 66 ft.³ for the Y. Even the Frunk is bigger. And for its size, to be able to do 0 to 60 in 3.5 seconds is really unbelievable. I have not noticed any different handling versus my model three such as sway around corners, it really handles like a sports car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A good commuter car but lots of issues

XD, 07/09/2020
Long Range 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Own a long-range dual motor model Y in around a month. Decent volume of interior space. lots of power, good handling, tech rich and good sound system. Noisy ride, it shows true colors of the road on any drive modes. Tesla claims 316 miles range but I had to time it by 0.75 for real useful miles (for 75 miles ride the #s of reserved-miles on computer drops 100 miles for example). Bad assembly quality. Tesla service center fixed misaligned lift gate but left big uneven gaps in between tail lights and body untouched and said it “are within specifications”. Now I just wish assemble works on invisible areas are truly within specs.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Love it

badlandsurf, 07/09/2020
Performance 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Not sure why people complain about the ride quality on the performance version. We love ours. It handles incredibly well and it loves to lay waste to gas guzzling cars. So fast. Never going back to a spewer. Electric cars are the future.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Hard not to love

Falcon, 08/08/2020
Long Range 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

First EV and first Tesla for me and I am blown away. Fun to drive, very quick if you want it to be or relaxing if you prefer. Have had the car 2 months and have put on over 4000 miles. I was worried about range but it’s considerably better than I expected. Have gone on several long trips, easily goes 220+ miles at fast highway speeds (80-85mph), even with the roof rack and A/C running on hot summer days. To get the rated 315 miles you’ll have to be driving 60-65 (think back country roads) and have favorable weather but it is doable. I feel confident to go pretty much anywhere, just may require some extra planning vs a gas car. Tesla Supercharger network is very extensive and convenient, and reasonable price. Plan to charge at your destination if possible and only Supercharge as needed to reach your destination. Usually by the time we’re done with bathroom break and snack the car has added enough range to reach destination (10-15 min adds hundred+ mile range). Tons of cargo space, we’ve travelled with 2 adults, 2 kids, 2 dogs (med and large) with all our stuff in front truck and large bin under trunk floor. The bins on either side of the trunk are super useful for small grocery trips or take out food. Car is very comfortable on long trips and the autopilot makes it so much less stressful and tiring to drive. The car was near flawless when I received it, no cosmetic defects needed to be addressed as far as I was concerned. Have slight nuisance with driver door rattle if window is open but no rattle when window is closed. Other than that nothing to complain about. Love all the technology, the phone integration, not having to carry around bulky car key anymore. Nice being able to charge the battery at home, pre-cool or heat the cabin, even in a closed garage, right from my phone. Overall the car is amazing and I have no regrets.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Wonderful Driving Technology

Victor in Lawrence Kansas, 08/22/2020
Long Range 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought a model Y 2 weeks ago to replace a Jeep that my daughter took for college. I decided to go with this model instead of a new BMW X3. It is a new driving experience for me. I love the fact that that I don’t have to use the brakes for all highway and most stop and go driving. The autopilot with auto lane change is a great feature. After two weeks with it, I feel awkward switching back to a conventional car. The vehicle is roomy and has excellent acceleration, a great sound system with many modern features. The only negative experience so far is the below average assembly quality. Headlights and taillights assemblies and Some body panels are not well aligned; there are some lose plastic panels in the trunk area and rubber gaskets around the doors. I assume these manufacturing issues will eventually be resolved with time. So it may be worth why if you can wait a bit. For me, the early driving experience with this technology outweighs the wait.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
