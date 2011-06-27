Used 2016 Tesla Model X Consumer Reviews

Amazing EV, but Quality & Longevity Are Questioned Travis W , 10/24/2016 90D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) 39 of 40 people found this review helpful Purchased an X in September 2016, coming out of a Model S. The X is more comfortable overall, easier to get in/out of, ride height is better if you like that over a shorter car, etc. The interior is nice, comfortable, and luxurious, but not as fit and finished as other luxury brands on materials (Audi, BMW, Mercedes) - just not quite there yet. The car looks great overall on exterior and the large amounts of chrome do get dirty easily, etc. Decent amount of black molding on car but improvements appearance overall. On quality, ours was delivered with a number of misalignment of panels, doors, and the rear hatch was so bad it had to be disassembled and then replaced to be aligned well. We've had a couple seals the protrude and also severe wind noise from the frameless windows and their seal design a few times. Our car was delivered with an unbolted loose rocking/squeaking driver seat which was unacceptable and fixed. Service with Tesla is very good but is getting less responsive as more cars are produced and on the road. We do also have a few paint issues that are appearing on rear of car and will need to address potentially. Overall, Tesla quality isn't quite there just yet compared to some luxury brands as these issues seem common on many of the Xs out there - but perhaps some new builds are improving as ours was a VIN 8000ish. Having said all that, the car is awesome, drives wonderful, is faster than you need (even as a regular 90D), range is great 99.9% of the time more than you need, and the technology in the car is leagues above other cars as well as just easy to use due to lack of oddly labeled buttons, knobs, etc. The X is an expensive car but saving on gas, the overall utility of it, and comfort do put it up there with other luxury SUVs that are not far off. Our main concern is the quality (mostly resolved now) and longevity that goes along with that. The first 4 years of warranty will be valuable it seems, and Tesla hasn't offered an extended 4 years just yet (but probably will at a cost soon). After 8 years though, will have to see how well the car is holding up, FWDs holding up, etc. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Reviews seem fake. See for yourself. Patrick , 01/27/2017 75D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) 31 of 33 people found this review helpful Took delivery a few weeks ago prepared for misaligned body panels, falcon wing doors that wouldn't work, and poor service. That's what you would expect reading all these reviews. I have had a great delivery experience without any car issues and now I have most incredible car I have ever been in let alone owned. I have two kids in car seats and I can tell you Elon's "over engineered" pain with the falcon wing doors is my gain. Makes me smile every time I place my kids in their seats thinking of all the times I had to tilt their bodies, squeeze through narrow door openings, and bump their heads on the ceiling while straining my back to get them in my sedan. When my wife is driving the kids I feel safe knowing they are in one of the safest vehicles on the road. The serenity of driving without engine noise will blow your mind. Other favorite features: enormous windscreen, touchscreen controls that make every other car seem 10 years out of date, waking up with a "full tank" every morning and therefore never having to stand out in the cold and pump gas, warming up car with the app. Only downside so far: I have to drive my gas car when my wife takes the kids. Update: Two years later after purchase remain very happy with my decision. In fact, I do not plan to ever buy another gas car again. Have had a Model 3 for about 6 months so I no longer have to drive a gas car to work :) . Convinced electric is the future (and its a better future), but not many people know it or can afford it yet. One of the falcon wing doors developed a brief squeak during opening or closing that Tesla service made go away by adjusting the seals. Took our first real road trip to a Great Wolf lodge about 2 hours away. Stopped at a Supercharger for 20 minutes or so and got a cup of coffee and a donut at a bakery nearby. Car was charged up beyond what we needed by the time we returned. Long distance travel takes longer, but is a breeze with the in car app telling you where to charge and for how long. Charging at your destination if there is no supercharger takes some planning, but getting better. Update: They just put in a Supercharger next the Great Wolf Lodge so wouldn't even have to stop (but I probably will as that bakery was too good to pass up ;) Drove to Chicago in the Model X (~6 hour drive) instead of flying just to do it. Takes longer than in a gas car no doubt, but wouldn't trade the experience for anything. Met some nice people at the Superchargers and did some shopping at Meijer or had a bite to eat at Starbucks or carried out from a local restaurant while waiting on Supercharging. Travel has a different cadence, but I personally don't mind. The car has a bigger battery than my kids bladders anyway at this point. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Why I went back to Tesla Jules , 10/23/2016 90D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) 39 of 42 people found this review helpful After writing a bad review about my first Model X and trading it in on an X5 I ended up going back to a newer Model X. I think they have improved quality a lot since my first Model X and I love it. I cannot go back to a gas car anytime soon. Now, in Pennsylvania road trips can be a bit time consuming and you have to plan out your trips more compared to states like California where Superchargers are everywhere, but it's a small price to pay for never having to buy gas again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great vehicle for anywhere that isn't hot Chris G. , 08/29/2016 90D 4dr SUV AWD (electric DD) 22 of 26 people found this review helpful I was super excited to drive this car. All the hype and hoopla, the superlatives written in the reviews really sold me. I was ready to buy it just looking at it. I live in Texas and test drove the car at around 10:00 AM. The car had been cooling for 5 minutes before I got in so I was immediately disappointed to get in to an overly warm vehicle. I figured we could crank up the A/C and we would be set, no big deal. The only problem was it had already been set to its highest setting. It just could not keep up with the August morning heat in Texas. Read that again. The morning heat. If this vehicle had been sitting in the sun all afternoon it would be unbearable. Actually, it would be nightmarish to me knowing that it would not cool off. To be fair, the car got comfortable at the end of my test drive 30 minutes later. It looks as if they put the same small vents from the Model S in the X which doesn't make sense. If you have a larger volume of area, you need a larger volume of air. Other than this one glaring issue, the car really seemed perfect. I loved the acceleration, the handling, and the interior was amazing. The windshield/panoramic roof is phenomenal. I have children and the second row seats that can slide and tilt forward for third row access was great also. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse