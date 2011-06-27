2020 Tesla Model 3 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Car of the future?
We have had this car for 3 months and 4000 miles. It has been trouble free, fast and fun. The simplistic interior is fantastic. We have also taken two long trips in the car, not an issue at all. Tech is outstanding. Cons are Tesla has not been building vehicles for 100 years and it shows. It has more road noise than it should, fit and finish lacks versus other manufacturers.Others have a long way to go to match Tesla in electric cars, Tesla has a short way to go to match others in building cars.
Insanely Amazing
There's honestly nothing like this car. It puts a smile on my face every day I drive it. Seriously, just go test drive one. I used to be skeptical, but I think all of my cars from now on will be Teslas. The instant torque and regenerative braking make this thing handle like a supercar. The slowest one goes 0-60 as quick as a stock muscle car. It's legitimately insane. If you get the Performance version, it's basically the quickest car under 100k. Autopilot makes my commute easy and fun. Didn't think I'd like it as much as I do. Charging at home isn't a problem for me, but if it were, you'd still have the Supercharger network that no other companies have. Did I mention the acceleration? Because wow. Initially these cars had some build issues but honestly I think Tesla has really sorted things out now. If you're looking for a new car and you don't at least test drive one of these, you'll probably regret it. Words can't adequately describe how incredible this car is.
Wow... This is everything a car should be
During our period of self house arrest (quarantine) we would break out once a week and take a road trip to the local mountains and desert. The Model 3 was a joy on winding roads and steep climbs, to the point where we would come back refreshed and renewed. The car is an experience that is hard to describe. There is no roar of an engine, just wind and music from a great sound system. Glass overhead to see the sky and trees, and for some parts of the trips, we let the car drive, We noticed that in Self Driving Mode, it was a very cautious driver -- peeking around corners and slowing down for cross streets. The Model 3 does not disappoint, and is the next evolution of automobile.
Stunningly good car
This car (Tesla Model 3 Long Range) has completely ruined all other cars for me. I never realized how pathetic gasoline cars are until I bought and drove this car. It's been back to the service center once for an adjustment to the door fit since the door alignment was not quite right when I picked up the car. Tesla fixed the door alignment while I waited. My fears regarding range and snow handling have turned out to be non issues. The 320 mile range provides so much room that I can comfortably make long road trips where the limit of range is really my bladder, my stomach, and my need to stand up and walk around after a few hours of driving. The supercharging network is outstanding and located close to amenities. I plug in, I go find the restroom and a quick meal, and I'm back in the car and on the road again. Snow/ice handling has turned out to be phenomenal. The Tesla Model 3's traction control is outstanding, easily outperforming snow handling vs a Toyota Tacoma. My wife loves driving it, my son (aged 7) loves riding in it. Sometimes we even sit in the driveway watching TV on the big screen because it's the best place in our house to watch TV. Seriously. Also the sound system is phenomenal and I have started loading high-quality FLAC files on USB drives because the Tesla will play them. But HD-FM and the streaming services also sound excellent. And of course we love the remote features so that the car is always warm and ready to go when we want to get in. "Smart Summon" is occasionally quite useful (loading stuff into the car at Home Depot, for example). Basically, this car is brilliant, and anyone considering spending $30k or more on a car should seriously look at the Tesla Model 3.
2020 Model 3 AWD LR
Winter handling is exceptional. Acceleration changes the way you drive- it's safer than ICE. Voice commands are fantastic. Very very happy with this car
