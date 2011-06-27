Used 1998 Suzuki Swift Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Good little car
I have worked a lot with this car in the past, and the similar Geo and Chevy cars as well. It is a dependable car that I drive on a daily basis and have no trouble with it. It is very easy to work on compared to many other modern cars. It has a lot of space in the engine compartment, which makes working on it a breeze. It has a fair amount of power for its size, and is overall easy to drive.
Great Car for it's Purpose
You get what you pay for. I paid $1,500 for this car two years ago. I get 36-38 mpg and not had to repair anything on it. New tires and oil changes are all it has needed. And the tires where cheap, because there so small. It only cost $100 for them. All the parts are cheap on it so repairs are minimal, especially if you know how to do things yourself. It's been the best car purchase for the money I have ever made. Granted, there is nothing to it, it's small, loud, uncomfortable, and lacks a/c. But those things aside, it was cheap and it's cheap to maintain.
50 mpg = 500 miles on 1 Tank of Gas
I have the 5 speed and it is amazing! I bought it for the fuel savings and I could not be more pleased. It does get a few looks and some funny comments, but when I tell them it gets 50 mpg, they all want to know where they can get one.
Great Little Car for the Money
This is a great little car. I drove it from Fla to VA, no problems. Great fuel economy, Transmission is very noisy and car Could use power mirror and rear defroster could use an automatic cut-off switch. Now my main complaint is the A/C. Since purchasing this car I had replaced the compressor twice.
