Used 1998 Suzuki Swift Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Good little car Yoyobye , 10/16/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have worked a lot with this car in the past, and the similar Geo and Chevy cars as well. It is a dependable car that I drive on a daily basis and have no trouble with it. It is very easy to work on compared to many other modern cars. It has a lot of space in the engine compartment, which makes working on it a breeze. It has a fair amount of power for its size, and is overall easy to drive.

Great Car for it's Purpose d , 10/06/2006 2 of 4 people found this review helpful You get what you pay for. I paid $1,500 for this car two years ago. I get 36-38 mpg and not had to repair anything on it. New tires and oil changes are all it has needed. And the tires where cheap, because there so small. It only cost $100 for them. All the parts are cheap on it so repairs are minimal, especially if you know how to do things yourself. It's been the best car purchase for the money I have ever made. Granted, there is nothing to it, it's small, loud, uncomfortable, and lacks a/c. But those things aside, it was cheap and it's cheap to maintain.

50 mpg = 500 miles on 1 Tank of Gas Luv The Swift! , 06/28/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I have the 5 speed and it is amazing! I bought it for the fuel savings and I could not be more pleased. It does get a few looks and some funny comments, but when I tell them it gets 50 mpg, they all want to know where they can get one.