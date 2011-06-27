  1. Home
Used 1995 Suzuki Swift Hatchback Consumer Reviews

4.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Cheap, reliable, and fuel efficient

Rock C, 11/25/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I own this vehicle for months now and although it's early to say, so far there's no problems with this car whatsoever besides one of the brake pads needed to be changed. At 113k,this car still runs like a champ and I never went below 35 mpg city driving with this car. With my average at over 40 mpg city/highway, this car shows why we don't need expensive hybrids, rather just more small cars with a simple, fuel sipping engine to take care of our transportation needs on the cheap. I'm going keep this car until there's an inexpensive car out there with comparable mpg to this car or when an affordable electric car is out on sale. For now I love my Swift! =)

Good & Reliable & fuel efficient

happydriver, 04/01/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has been very useful, reliable, economical and I've never had a single problem with it, other than just maintaining it, and changing the oil every 3K miles.

Economy driver

Gemini, 02/28/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car as a secound owner with 130,000 on it. Car has been very reliable and never stranded me.These cars unfortunately rust out near the A-arm and under the doors mid way.I now have 225000 on motor and have replaced the usual stuff,brakes bearings,cv-shafts.I have a 5-speed. I`m not sure an automatic would be able to get out of its way! I`ve dropped from 44 to 40 Mph the last 15000 miles. Shes going but, I`ll drive her until her frame goes.Which will be soon. I changed the oil regularly and used slick 50. I did not race the car drove her for economy.

Research Similar Vehicles