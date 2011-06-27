Used 1995 Suzuki Swift Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Cheap, reliable, and fuel efficient
I own this vehicle for months now and although it's early to say, so far there's no problems with this car whatsoever besides one of the brake pads needed to be changed. At 113k,this car still runs like a champ and I never went below 35 mpg city driving with this car. With my average at over 40 mpg city/highway, this car shows why we don't need expensive hybrids, rather just more small cars with a simple, fuel sipping engine to take care of our transportation needs on the cheap. I'm going keep this car until there's an inexpensive car out there with comparable mpg to this car or when an affordable electric car is out on sale. For now I love my Swift! =)
Good & Reliable & fuel efficient
This car has been very useful, reliable, economical and I've never had a single problem with it, other than just maintaining it, and changing the oil every 3K miles.
Economy driver
I purchased this car as a secound owner with 130,000 on it. Car has been very reliable and never stranded me.These cars unfortunately rust out near the A-arm and under the doors mid way.I now have 225000 on motor and have replaced the usual stuff,brakes bearings,cv-shafts.I have a 5-speed. I`m not sure an automatic would be able to get out of its way! I`ve dropped from 44 to 40 Mph the last 15000 miles. Shes going but, I`ll drive her until her frame goes.Which will be soon. I changed the oil regularly and used slick 50. I did not race the car drove her for economy.
Sponsored cars related to the Swift
Related Used 1995 Suzuki Swift Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner