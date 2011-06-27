Used 1996 Suzuki Sidekick SUV Consumer Reviews

Best fit my needs. hj , 12/27/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I wanted a vehicle that was 4wd, got reasonable fuel ecomomy, could tow behind motor home, ample power, reliable, hunt in, drive across the USA w/o being beat to death, had plenty of headroom. This fit the bill. I have replaced the clutch, front wheel bearings, fan cooling clutch, reworked brakes, and replaced ignition coils. At 144000 mi. and 12 yrs. going strong! Report Abuse

Sidekick Sport Jasen44 , 04/05/2004 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Its a great vehicle and very reliable. Only problem was 2 wheel bearings at 70,000, when I bought it. The ride is pretty good, but some road noise. Amazing gas milage-24-26 in 4x4. 25-27 in 2 wheel drive!! The sport edition comes with a 1.8L 4 cylinder. That to is somewhat underpowered. Report Abuse

I love my Suzuki Chef , 03/12/2003 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle used with about 30,000 miles and I love it The only items that have really given me trouble was a tie rod end and 1 hub and that was at 100,000 miles other then that I have done nothing except a tune up and brakes on this vehicle. Report Abuse

I love my Suzuki chef , 03/12/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle used with about 30,000 miles and I love it The only items that have really given me trouble was a tie rod end and 1 hub and that was at 100,000 miles other then that I have done nothing except a tune up and brakes on this vehicle. Report Abuse