  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Sidekick
  4. Used 1996 Suzuki Sidekick
  5. Used 1996 Suzuki Sidekick SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Suzuki Sidekick SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Sidekick
5(17%)4(50%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.8
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Sidekicks for sale
List Price Estimate
$961 - $2,042
Used Sidekick for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best fit my needs.

hj, 12/27/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I wanted a vehicle that was 4wd, got reasonable fuel ecomomy, could tow behind motor home, ample power, reliable, hunt in, drive across the USA w/o being beat to death, had plenty of headroom. This fit the bill. I have replaced the clutch, front wheel bearings, fan cooling clutch, reworked brakes, and replaced ignition coils. At 144000 mi. and 12 yrs. going strong!

Report Abuse

Sidekick Sport

Jasen44, 04/05/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Its a great vehicle and very reliable. Only problem was 2 wheel bearings at 70,000, when I bought it. The ride is pretty good, but some road noise. Amazing gas milage-24-26 in 4x4. 25-27 in 2 wheel drive!! The sport edition comes with a 1.8L 4 cylinder. That to is somewhat underpowered.

Report Abuse

I love my Suzuki

Chef, 03/12/2003
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle used with about 30,000 miles and I love it The only items that have really given me trouble was a tie rod end and 1 hub and that was at 100,000 miles other then that I have done nothing except a tune up and brakes on this vehicle.

Report Abuse

I love my Suzuki

chef, 03/12/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle used with about 30,000 miles and I love it The only items that have really given me trouble was a tie rod end and 1 hub and that was at 100,000 miles other then that I have done nothing except a tune up and brakes on this vehicle.

Report Abuse

This car wouldn't die

Gentle Ben, 10/21/2009
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I loved this car. I had the full SUV, hardtop, 4dr version. Out of date looking even in 96. Sadly I did not take very good care of this vehicle but the car hung very tough with the neglect. In the 8 years I owned it I had to replace a battery and adjust the clutch linkage and weld a broken clutch pedal. That's it. ... Good MPG (27 hwy or city), extremely reliable, utilitarian, tough to the bone, fun. But boxy, square edges and narrow frame made it a whipsaw on the highway. Also sheet metal is paper thin and seemingly weak structure may not make this a family type / safe vehicle. Very spartan inside and an odd-looking vehicle outside. But... my favorite car ever.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sidekicks for sale

Related Used 1996 Suzuki Sidekick SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles