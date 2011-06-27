  1. Home
Used 1993 Suzuki Samurai Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2525
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/26 mpg24/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/275.6 mi.254.4/275.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.6 gal.10.6 gal.
Combined MPG2525
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size1.3 l1.3 l
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height64.6 in.64.2 in.
Wheel base79.9 in.79.9 in.
Length135.0 in.135.0 in.
Width60.6 in.60.6 in.
