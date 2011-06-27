  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Samurai
  4. Used 1992 Suzuki Samurai
  5. Used 1992 Suzuki Samurai SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Suzuki Samurai SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Samurai
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Samurais for sale
List Price Estimate
$827 - $1,758
Used Samurai for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The greatest vwhicle I've ever had!

Leon Shargorodsky, 10/07/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

You won't find any other car that stands close to Samurai's reliability. My vehicle has 130,000 miles and it runs like new. I'm planning to keep this vehicle forever!

Report Abuse

Forever Young

ahmadsa, 08/25/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I boought this truck 12 years ago with 22 miles on it. Now it has 240,000 miles and still runs like the day I boought it. I've not had any major prblems with it, except that after 12 years the body has started to rust. Just change oil every 3,000 miles and keep on getting 30 miles to a gallon. I've towed my 18 foot boat with it for 12 summers and my snow mobiles for 12 winters. This vehiles is in a league of it's own. Indeed, good things come in small packages.

Report Abuse

Awesome

hitechmatt, 05/04/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned it for 2 years with zero problems.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Samurais for sale

Related Used 1992 Suzuki Samurai SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles