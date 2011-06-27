Used 2012 Suzuki Kizashi Consumer Reviews

Kizashi best hissen secret kizashiowner , 02/19/2012 46 of 49 people found this review helpful This cars rocks, I can't find anything wrong with it, design turning heads, amazing steering ration, AWD like no other forget Subaru which I owned 3 before, the system works like expensive cars, take sharp turns and let the fun starts as in the evo without the price,amazing snow handling, mine is the Metalic Black very handsome,time for us to join the world love affair with this car, perfect power don't need more HP all with suprsing 36 MPG in the highway was shoked as AWD listed for 29 MPG, love the leather with the Audi classy interior, check the quality of every part used even the tires.Best of all very few on the road , I will buy it again, don't you buy it as I want to be the only one:) Report Abuse

Snap one up while you can unclerolly , 11/26/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I had a 2004 BMW 330XI that was killing me in repair costs. I went back and forth on the Kizashi for so long and I'm glad I finally pulled the trigger. After six weeks of ownership I have really enjoyed he car. Distinctive exterior styling, plush, comfortable interior, fun to drive, great build quality. The car is so well engineered and it's clear a lot of thought went into everything right down to the tactile feedback of control buttons on the steering wheel and center stack console. Normally you have to spend at least twice this much money to drive something so rare. Don't get me wrong this is not a high end Mercedes or an exotic but it's a lot of car for under $30k that nobody has.

This car has been absolutely wonderful! Bob , 02/04/2016 Sport GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful You cant buy these cars new. I have 105550 miles on my 2012. I haven't changed a thing except the oil/filter, tires and rear brakes. I plan on driving it to 300000 miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

135 000 km review (best car ever owned) bigjohn23 , 01/16/2015 Sport SLS 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The Suzuki Kizashi is a very good looking car inside and out. I then started to look at the specs and wow...it had a lot of features (especially for the price and the iAWD system). Not even a single problem so far. The only complaints is the wipers are not the best and the gas mileage could be better, but I mean it is a heavy car that does not get stuck in any snow/ice. It has a wonderful Rockford Fosgate audio system and you can put it front-wheel drive or intelligent all-wheel drive whenever you want with a push of a button. I had 2 Audi A4 Quattro in the past and the Kizashi handles even better. It is basically an A4 (same features, same look), but a lot cheaper and more RELIABLE. You won't regret it! Update (July 2016/62 000 km) : Still the best car I ever owned....incredible in the snow! Very reliable, comfortable, etc. The audio system is awesome. I did not change anything besides the original tires, the rear rotors and all the breaks. Update (June 2018/100 000 km) : No issue to report. Thinking about my next car (4-5 years from now probably), but I still love my Kizashi! Update (December 2018/110 000 km) : Replaced shocks at 105 000 km. Still an awesome car. Update (December 2019/130 000 km) : Still love my Kizashi! Replaced rear bushings since last update. Update (July 2020/135 000 km) : Still running strong. Had to replace original battery and original windshield washer pump (rust) recently. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value