Close

Goldstein Buick GMC - Albany / New York

Summary ** 1 OWNER ** ALL WHEEL DRIVE ** This vehicle includes a 30 day or 1,000 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Lifetime Car Washes at no additional charge to you! This vehicle is available at Goldstein Subaru 1754 Central Ave., Colonie NY 12205. Call us at 518-869-1250 for more information.Are you curious about how much your vehicle is worth? A trained Goldstein Subaru vehicle appraiser can book out your vehicle and deliver you top market pricing Vehicle Details We ran an AutoCheck report and found there has only been one owner and the vehicle has never been in an accident. This Suzuki Kizashi handles exceptionally well in the snow and ice. This unit comes standard with numerous top of the line safety features. If you are looking for a tough long lasting vehicle, this vehicle is a great option for you. Equipment The vehicle is equipped with all wheel drive. This Suzuki Kizashi looks sharp with a moon roof. The leather seats are soft and supportive on the vehicle. Mid-sized cars are the perfect size. This mid-size car is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. The Suzuki Kizashi has an automatic transmission. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this Suzuki Kizashi. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This model features cruise control for long trips. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this 2011 Suzuki Kizashi . This unit has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. This model is equipped with a gasoline engine. Bluetooth technology is built into this vehicle, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. The Suzuki Kizashi features a HomeLink System. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in this mid-size car. This Suzuki Kizashi looks stylish with a streamlined rear spoiler. The Kizashi excites both driver and bystanders with a polished red exterior with racy lines. This unit comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. This model is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Additional Information This vehicle includes a 30 day or 1,000 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Lifetime Car Washes at no additional charge to you! This vehicle is available at Goldstein Subaru 1754 Central Ave., Colonie NY 12205. Call us at 518-869-1250 for more information.Are you curious about how much your vehicle is worth? A trained Goldstein Subaru vehicle appraiser can book out your vehicle and deliver you top market pricing Thanks for viewing Goldstein Subaru's exclusive listings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Suzuki Kizashi Sport SLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JS2RF9A86B6110376

Stock: S20F454A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020