Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Consumer Reviews
Love the Grand Vitara
I purchased my Grand Vitara and immediately took it on a road trip from Colorado to Wisconsin. I found the vehicle pleasant and comfortable. I usually have to stop every couple of hours to stretch but in the Grand Vitara I was comfortable and relaxed for 5 hours at a stretch. I had no issues in the change of elevation or when the weather turned snowy while I was in Wisconsin. My return home was a battle of the driving through rain and sleet/snow and the Grand Vitara never missed a beat.
Great Compact SUV
After having the 2007 Grand Vitara for a month, I feel I can fully review this vehicle. It drives great and has a good jack-rabbit jump to it. Its interior is attractive. The comfort is A+. It handles great in the rain. I love the 4 wheel drive. The Grand Vitara does not sway in high winds (under 45 mph). It won't shake when going over 70 MPH. One plus is the vehicle warms very quickly in the cold morning and cold in the hot afternoon!
The Absolute Best...
This is the best vehicle in its category. Far less external noise can be heard inside than in the RAV4 and even the Highlander. I will definitely buy this vehicle again in the years to come.
Great Value - Best Kept Secret
The Grand Vitara is one of the best kept secrets in the small SUV market. It delivers terrific performance on a scale unexpected for the size and class. The Grand Vitara is well engineered and thought through on a practical level. It has lots of extras that make it a terrific value for the money. The chiseled looks turn heads and break the mold of all the other cars in it's class. It's refined in unexpected ways and delivers comfort and convenience along with practical usefulness in all respects.
Best Car I've Ever Owned
This car is a dream to drive. It was my first SUV and I am very impressed with all of its standard features, performance, off-road capability, and craftsmanship. It handles well in all weather conditions and has a comfortable ride with plenty of room in the passenger and cargo areas. For an SUV it is great on gas. I just wish I had gotten the Luxury model with the Smart Pass Entry System. I highly recommend it over over all the other SUV's in its class.
