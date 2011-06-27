  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Grand Vitara
  4. Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Grand Vitara
5(76%)4(13%)3(7%)2(1%)1(3%)
4.6
55 reviews
Write a review
See all Grand Vitaras for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,421 - $3,880
Used Grand Vitara for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...11

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love the Grand Vitara

James Erb, 11/13/2006
29 of 29 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Grand Vitara and immediately took it on a road trip from Colorado to Wisconsin. I found the vehicle pleasant and comfortable. I usually have to stop every couple of hours to stretch but in the Grand Vitara I was comfortable and relaxed for 5 hours at a stretch. I had no issues in the change of elevation or when the weather turned snowy while I was in Wisconsin. My return home was a battle of the driving through rain and sleet/snow and the Grand Vitara never missed a beat.

Report Abuse

Great Compact SUV

Chris, 11/08/2006
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

After having the 2007 Grand Vitara for a month, I feel I can fully review this vehicle. It drives great and has a good jack-rabbit jump to it. Its interior is attractive. The comfort is A+. It handles great in the rain. I love the 4 wheel drive. The Grand Vitara does not sway in high winds (under 45 mph). It won't shake when going over 70 MPH. One plus is the vehicle warms very quickly in the cold morning and cold in the hot afternoon!

Report Abuse

The Absolute Best...

Lisa, 11/22/2006
29 of 30 people found this review helpful

This is the best vehicle in its category. Far less external noise can be heard inside than in the RAV4 and even the Highlander. I will definitely buy this vehicle again in the years to come.

Report Abuse

Great Value - Best Kept Secret

Mark, 11/14/2006
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

The Grand Vitara is one of the best kept secrets in the small SUV market. It delivers terrific performance on a scale unexpected for the size and class. The Grand Vitara is well engineered and thought through on a practical level. It has lots of extras that make it a terrific value for the money. The chiseled looks turn heads and break the mold of all the other cars in it's class. It's refined in unexpected ways and delivers comfort and convenience along with practical usefulness in all respects.

Report Abuse

Best Car I've Ever Owned

Joey, 11/14/2006
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

This car is a dream to drive. It was my first SUV and I am very impressed with all of its standard features, performance, off-road capability, and craftsmanship. It handles well in all weather conditions and has a comfortable ride with plenty of room in the passenger and cargo areas. For an SUV it is great on gas. I just wish I had gotten the Luxury model with the Smart Pass Entry System. I highly recommend it over over all the other SUV's in its class.

Report Abuse
12345...11
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Grand Vitaras for sale

Related Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles