Used 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara Consumer Reviews

Love the Grand Vitara James Erb , 11/13/2006 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I purchased my Grand Vitara and immediately took it on a road trip from Colorado to Wisconsin. I found the vehicle pleasant and comfortable. I usually have to stop every couple of hours to stretch but in the Grand Vitara I was comfortable and relaxed for 5 hours at a stretch. I had no issues in the change of elevation or when the weather turned snowy while I was in Wisconsin. My return home was a battle of the driving through rain and sleet/snow and the Grand Vitara never missed a beat.

Great Compact SUV Chris , 11/08/2006 23 of 23 people found this review helpful After having the 2007 Grand Vitara for a month, I feel I can fully review this vehicle. It drives great and has a good jack-rabbit jump to it. Its interior is attractive. The comfort is A+. It handles great in the rain. I love the 4 wheel drive. The Grand Vitara does not sway in high winds (under 45 mph). It won't shake when going over 70 MPH. One plus is the vehicle warms very quickly in the cold morning and cold in the hot afternoon!

The Absolute Best... Lisa , 11/22/2006 29 of 30 people found this review helpful This is the best vehicle in its category. Far less external noise can be heard inside than in the RAV4 and even the Highlander. I will definitely buy this vehicle again in the years to come.

Great Value - Best Kept Secret Mark , 11/14/2006 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The Grand Vitara is one of the best kept secrets in the small SUV market. It delivers terrific performance on a scale unexpected for the size and class. The Grand Vitara is well engineered and thought through on a practical level. It has lots of extras that make it a terrific value for the money. The chiseled looks turn heads and break the mold of all the other cars in it's class. It's refined in unexpected ways and delivers comfort and convenience along with practical usefulness in all respects.