Used 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/20 mpg
|17/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.8/348.0 mi.
|295.8/348.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|160 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|155 hp @ 6500 rpm
|155 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|34.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|41.4 in.
|Front hip room
|50.7 in.
|50.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|46.8 in.
|46.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.9 in.
|35.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.6 in.
|52.6 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|164.6 in.
|164.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|1500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3064 lbs.
|3197 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.0 cu.ft.
|21.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|no
|Height
|68.5 in.
|68.5 in.
|Wheel base
|97.6 in.
|97.6 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
|70.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Vitara
Related Used 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons