  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Esteem
  4. Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem
  5. Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 Esteem
5(20%)4(40%)3(20%)2(20%)1(0%)
3.6
10 reviews
Write a review
See all Esteems for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,409 - $3,188
Used Esteem for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I miss it already

L.E.C., 03/19/2004
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Until 3/18/04 I really loved my little Suzuki. I did have to replace the tires and a bumper, which were a little pricey (but this not a ford Focus, so don't expect to be readily able to get parts for cheap). But I love it more now because that car saved my life. I took my eyes off the road for 1 second and ended up rolling the car over four times. Where I was in the driver's seat held up wonderfully. The passenger side, not so hot, but for the impact it took (hitting a culvert in a driveway at 45 mph) it did well. I was able to walk out of the car. The car is totalled, but I owe that I am writing this today to that car.

Report Abuse

Outrageous parts and repair

ron, 12/07/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great gas mileage. Bought car new, but then the interior lights start burning out at 1 year. Interior starts fading, poor material. Air flow modulator went out costing 1000 dollars for just the part. Has 2 catalytic converters, but don't know which one to replace. Can't get it inspected because computer can't tell what is wrong with it. Will not buy another Suzuki after this disaster.

Report Abuse

Reliability and Economy

Martyk, 03/10/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this car with 85000 miles and am now up to 117000 miles with NO problems. I averaged 41 MPG on a trip across the country and have not had to spend money on repairs. I change the oil, filters and belts when needed. Great car. Radio and speakers are cheap and problematic, but overall car is very dependable and economic.

Report Abuse

Buyer Beware

Jana Green, 06/04/2002
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the worst mistake I have ever made. I bought it less than 2 months ago, tried to give it back to the dealer two days later. The only good thing I can say about this car is it has good gas mileage. But I have learned there is more to life than Gas Mileage. I feel my kids and I are very vulnerable in this car, not much to it to keep us safe. We were overcharged so I can't even say it is a good value. We were misled and the car was misrepresented to us. And to boot, the seats are very uncomfortable, and why doesnt it have tilt?. I am counting the days till I can sell it. Wish me luck.

Report Abuse

DON'T MAKE THIS MISTAKE

mo', 06/19/2002
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

3 MONTHS AFTER PURCHASING THIS VEHICLE MY BREAKS WENT OUT. THE WHOLE RIGHT BREAK PAD CAME OFF AND MY CALIPER WAS DESTROYED. THREE MONTHS AFTER THAT MY BREAKS WENT OUT AGAIN. THE CAR CONSTANTLY SHAKE WHEN I DRIVE. IF YOU ARE MORE THAN 5'3 DON'T EXPECT TO GET COMFY IN THIS CAR. I PAID TOO MUCH FOR THIS VEHICLE AND THE TRADE IN VALUE IN A JOKE. I CAN'T WAIT TO GET RID OF IT, I WILL BE SURE TO NEVER MAKE A GRAVE MISTAKE LIKE THIS AGAIN.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Esteems for sale

Related Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles