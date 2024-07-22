Skip to main content
Midsize SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage

These SUVs can haul your friends and your gear with less pain at the pump

    Editor, CarMax
    Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

Getting a midsize SUV doesn't mean you have to sacrifice fuel economy. We've compiled a list of midsize SUVs with the best gas mileage so you can get the space and storage you need with the fuel economy you want.

This list of most efficient midsize SUVs is ranked in descending order, so vehicles with the best gas mileage measured by the EPA combined fuel economy figures are up top. In the event of a tie, you'll see that the SUV with the highest number (be it city or highway miles per gallon) on its window sticker will take the spot. It's also important to note that some vehicles are tested by the EPA in multiple trim levels. In this case, we'll take the most efficient trim level into account, so be aware that certain options, such as all-wheel drive or upsized wheels, can reduce fuel economy.

Electric vehicles aren't rated the same way by the EPA, but you can check out our list of cheapest EVs if you want to ditch gasoline completely. You can also check out our EV range test leaderboard if you're looking for an electric vehicle that maximizes how far it can go on one charge.

For plug-in hybrids: The EPA-cited MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) numbers can be eye-popping, but they're also misleading because they lean so heavily on a vehicle's all-electric range. Once you run out of electricity, you'll be relying on the gasoline engine — and it's the combined mpg you'll get in this mode that we reference here. Some PHEVs are less fuel-efficient than their hybrid siblings, so consider how often you'll be taking advantage of a PHEV on a full charge when shopping.

For more on Edmunds' favorite SUVs and fuel-efficient vehicles, check out our expert SUV rankings and hybrid rankings.

1. 2024 Toyota Venza

The 2024 Toyota Venza uses the same 219-horsepower engine as the RAV4 Hybrid but offers sleeker styling, upgraded interior materials and standard all-wheel drive. But its main selling point is its fuel efficiency, getting an EPA-estimated 39 mpg in combined driving. The Venza has less interior space than the RAV4 and is on the small side compared to midsize SUVs like the Honda Passport and Chevrolet Blazer. But if fuel economy is at the top of your list, you should check out the Venza.

Fuel economy: 39 mpg combined (40 city/37 highway)
Starting price (including destination fee): $36,465
Cargo space (rear seats up): 28.8 cubic feet

2. 2024 Lexus RX 350h

The 2024 Lexus RX was redesigned in 2023 and offers a quiet ride, a 9.8-inch touchscreen and sleek styling. The RX 350h marks a big improvement in fuel efficiency over the non-hybrid RX. It gets an EPA-estimated 36 mpg combined, an impressive figure that doesn't face much luxury competition. The non-hybrid RX is competitively priced against similar Genesis and Acura models, but neither of those companies offer a hybrid SUV that matches up against the RX.

Fuel economy: 36 mpg combined (37 city/34 highway)
Starting price (including destination fee): $52,100
Cargo capacity (rear seats up): 29.6 cubic feet

3. 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Toyota introduced the Grand Highlander as a new model for 2024. It's larger than the similarly named but differently styled Highlander and offers a pair of optional hybrid powertrains. The base system comes out of the hybrid-only Toyota Sienna minivan and produces 245 hp. You can upgrade to a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine, providing a big boost to power at the cost of fuel economy.

Fuel economy: 36 mpg combined (37 city/34 highway)
Starting price (including destination): $46,415
Cargo space (rear seats up): 20.6 cubic feet

4. 2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is smaller and sleeker than the Grand Highlander Hybrid, which may explain its marginally better highway fuel economy. The Highlander's graceful styling and lower cost of entry may be worth it for families who don't need the space of the Grand Highlander, and the smaller three-row crossover also has a comfortable, smooth and quiet ride. Its third row, however, is only adequate for children (or smaller adults in emergencies).

Fuel economy: 36 mpg combined (36 city/35 highway)
Starting price (including destination fee): $42,365
Cargo space (rear seats up): 16.0 cubic feet

5. 2024 Subaru Outback

The 2024 Subaru Outback is the first non-hybrid to make this list and its EPA-estimated 28 mpg in combined driving is impressive for a vehicle of its size. The two-row SUV has plenty of space for all your gear and its standard all-wheel drive makes it a favorite of families who spent a lot of time in the great outdoors. Its starting price is competitive, too, though you'll want to look at higher trims for creature comforts like heated seats and a power-adjustable driver's seat.

Fuel economy: 28 mpg combined (26 city/32 highway)
Starting price (including destination fee): $30,240
Cargo space (rear seats up): 32.6 cubic feet

6. 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

The 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander is also available as a plug-in-hybrid, but unless you plan on taking advantage of its all-electric range, you're better off saving some money and opting for the regular Outlander. It gets an EPA-estimated 27 mpg in combined driving and offers three rows of seating. That third row eats into the Outlander's cargo capacity, but dropping the third row creates a large storage space for your family's gear.

Fuel economy: 27 mpg combined (24 city/31 highway)
Starting price (including destination fee): $29,890
Cargo space (rear seats up): 10.9 cubic feet

7. 2024 Lexus TX 500h

The 2024 Lexus TX Hybrid is also available as a plug-in hybrid, offering 33 miles of all-electric range in addition to an EPA-estimated 27 mpg in combined driving. If you don't think you'll do much electric-only driving, the regular hybrid is almost $10,000 cheaper and gets the same mpg. The TX offers a third row roomy enough for adults, a comfortable ride, and lots of cargo space. Its acceleration is sluggish, but the impressive fuel economy helps soften that blow.

Fuel economy: 27 mpg combined (27 city/28 highway)
Starting price (including destination fee): $69,350
Cargo space (rear seats up): 20.2 cubic feet

8. 2024 Volvo XC90

The Volvo XC90 is the Swedish automaker's largest vehicle and is plenty appealing as a plug-in hybrid. It's on the older side, having last been redesigned in 2016, but the quality of the interior and its comfortable ride make it a good choice for growing families. The XC90 plug-in gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg in combined driving once it runs out of electrical charge, which is above average for three-row SUVs.

Fuel economy: 27 mpg combined
Starting price (including destination fee): $73,095
Cargo space (rear seats up): 11.2 cubic feet

9. 2024 Chevrolet Blazer

The Chevy Blazer, not to be confused with its all-electric counterpart, is on the small side of midsize SUVs. It offers less cargo and passenger space than some rivals, but it gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg in combined driving. That, combined with its low starting price, make it an appealing choice if you're trying to stretch your budget.

Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined (22 city/29 highway)
Starting price (including destination fee): $36,795
Cargo space (rear seats up): 30.5 cubic feet

10. Mazda CX-90 PHEV

If you're looking for a little added performance to go along with above average fuel economy, the CX-90 is a good place to start. It accelerates just as quickly as the regular CX-90, and its three rows of seating make it as utilitarian as it is sporty. Like many other plug-in hybrids, you'll need to consistently charge the CX-90 to get the most out of its hybrid powertrain. But even when the charge runs out, the CX-90 nets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg in combined driving.

Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined
Starting price (including destination fee): $51,400
Cargo space (rear seats up): 14.9 cubic feet

11. Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

If you can get past its high starting price, there's a lot to like about the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe. It, like the regular Grand Cherokee, is very capable off-road. It's also plenty quick; you won't have to worry about getting up to highway speeds. But once your electric charge runs out, the Grand Cherokee 4xe is hardly more fuel-efficient than the regular model. It, like the CX-90, demands you keep it charged up if you want to reap the full benefits of its electric system.

Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Starting price (including destination fee): $61,600
Cargo space (rear seats up): 37.7 cubic feet

