Getting a midsize SUV doesn't mean you have to sacrifice fuel economy. We've compiled a list of midsize SUVs with the best gas mileage so you can get the space and storage you need with the fuel economy you want.

This list of most efficient midsize SUVs is ranked in descending order, so vehicles with the best gas mileage measured by the EPA combined fuel economy figures are up top. In the event of a tie, you'll see that the SUV with the highest number (be it city or highway miles per gallon) on its window sticker will take the spot. It's also important to note that some vehicles are tested by the EPA in multiple trim levels. In this case, we'll take the most efficient trim level into account, so be aware that certain options, such as all-wheel drive or upsized wheels, can reduce fuel economy.

Electric vehicles aren't rated the same way by the EPA, but you can check out our list of cheapest EVs if you want to ditch gasoline completely. You can also check out our EV range test leaderboard if you're looking for an electric vehicle that maximizes how far it can go on one charge.

For plug-in hybrids: The EPA-cited MPGe (miles per gallon equivalent) numbers can be eye-popping, but they're also misleading because they lean so heavily on a vehicle's all-electric range. Once you run out of electricity, you'll be relying on the gasoline engine — and it's the combined mpg you'll get in this mode that we reference here. Some PHEVs are less fuel-efficient than their hybrid siblings, so consider how often you'll be taking advantage of a PHEV on a full charge when shopping.

For more on Edmunds' favorite SUVs and fuel-efficient vehicles, check out our expert SUV rankings and hybrid rankings.