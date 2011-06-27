  1. Home
2019 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,795
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,795
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,795
Torque174 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,795
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,795
Protection Package #1yes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,795
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
576 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,795
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,795
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,795
Rear Seatback Protectoryes
Sunshadeyes
Cargo Net - Rear Seatbackyes
Footwell Illumination Kityes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Separatoryes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lightsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,795
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,795
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,795
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.3 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,795
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Cinnamon Brown Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors w/Approach Lightyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Splash Guardsyes
Body Side Molding - Wilderness Green Metallicyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Door Edge Guards - Wilderness Green Metallicyes
Thule Crossbar Setyes
Wheel Arch Moldingsyes
Door Edge Guards - Cinnamon Brown Pearlyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,795
Maximum cargo capacity73.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight3726 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.4 degrees
Angle of departure22.7 degrees
Length189.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume140.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,795
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Wilderness Green Metallic
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Java Brown Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
225/60R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,795
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
