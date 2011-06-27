Used 2001 Subaru Outback Sedan Consumer Reviews

LOVE MY CAR Dawn , 07/08/2015 Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought this brand new and wouldn't trade it for the world. I now have 175,000 on it and going strong. Few minor repairs like o2 sensor and knock sensor, but great car... July 2017 update... still love my car.. still going strong... SUBARU best in the world. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

snow job yardshark , 12/08/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I was totally "snowed" by Subaru and others who have owned Subaru's. "Oh, they're so reliable I have 2 of them". "They're bullet-proof". So I bought a new 2001 Outback sedan for the "reliability" and the AWD for snowy weather. At just over 50,000 miles, one head gasket blew and while testing the system, they found the second one ready to go and had to replace it too. The repairman told me I wouldn't have the problem again when I told him I would not buy another if this was going to be a problem every 50,000 miles. Now at 120,000 miles, the head gaskets have once again gone out. This will be the third set of gaskets for something "bullet-proof" and "extremely reliable". Report Abuse

Head Gaskets Replaced - 100% Warranty suesailor , 02/19/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My '01 Legacy Outback Sedan was just diagnosed with leaking head gaskets when I had the oil changed. The car has 87k miles and is almost 9 yrs old. So I took it to my Subaru dealer in San Rafael, CA. They confirmed the head gasket problem, called Subaru headquarters, who agreed to a 100% parts and labor to install new head gaskets!! While they had the engine out they installed a timing belt ($84) and 2 drive belts ($35). I am ecstatic that they would warranty my 9-year old Subaru. Way to go! And it only took 3-1/2 days to fix. Report Abuse

We LOVE our Subaru! newbury , 08/10/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has never broken down. We use it for both local and long distance driving, and have never been disappointed by performance in the New England weather. It handles snow and rain without a hitch and has been very reliable during icy road situations (the AWD works like a champ). We love this car, and plan to keep it for a very long time! :) Report Abuse