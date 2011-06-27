Used 2001 Subaru Outback Sedan Consumer Reviews
LOVE MY CAR
I bought this brand new and wouldn't trade it for the world. I now have 175,000 on it and going strong. Few minor repairs like o2 sensor and knock sensor, but great car... July 2017 update... still love my car.. still going strong... SUBARU best in the world.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
snow job
I was totally "snowed" by Subaru and others who have owned Subaru's. "Oh, they're so reliable I have 2 of them". "They're bullet-proof". So I bought a new 2001 Outback sedan for the "reliability" and the AWD for snowy weather. At just over 50,000 miles, one head gasket blew and while testing the system, they found the second one ready to go and had to replace it too. The repairman told me I wouldn't have the problem again when I told him I would not buy another if this was going to be a problem every 50,000 miles. Now at 120,000 miles, the head gaskets have once again gone out. This will be the third set of gaskets for something "bullet-proof" and "extremely reliable".
Head Gaskets Replaced - 100% Warranty
My '01 Legacy Outback Sedan was just diagnosed with leaking head gaskets when I had the oil changed. The car has 87k miles and is almost 9 yrs old. So I took it to my Subaru dealer in San Rafael, CA. They confirmed the head gasket problem, called Subaru headquarters, who agreed to a 100% parts and labor to install new head gaskets!! While they had the engine out they installed a timing belt ($84) and 2 drive belts ($35). I am ecstatic that they would warranty my 9-year old Subaru. Way to go! And it only took 3-1/2 days to fix.
We LOVE our Subaru!
This car has never broken down. We use it for both local and long distance driving, and have never been disappointed by performance in the New England weather. It handles snow and rain without a hitch and has been very reliable during icy road situations (the AWD works like a champ). We love this car, and plan to keep it for a very long time! :)
EXCELLENT CAR!
This car is just excellent. You cant find a better car!
Sponsored cars related to the Outback
Related Used 2001 Subaru Outback Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner