Used 2015 Subaru Impreza 2.0i PZEV Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Impreza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)362.5/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,195
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Utility Package #2Byes
Utility Package #2Ayes
Standard Modelyes
Kicker Audio Upgrade Package #2yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,195
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,195
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Center Console Sliding Armrest - Blackyes
10" Powered Subwooferyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
110V Power Outletyes
Interior Illumination Kit Redyes
Upgraded Speakersyes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
Center Console Tray - Ivoryyes
Center Console Tray - Blackyes
Interior Illumination Kit Blueyes
Cargo Net Trunkyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Center Console Sliding Armrest - Ivoryyes
Cargo Tray (4 Door)yes
Side Sill Platesyes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,195
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Sport Mesh Grille Dark Gray Metallicyes
Splash Guards 4dr Crystal White Pearlyes
Fog Lamp Kit - Black Bezelyes
Body Side Molding Kit Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Gray Metallicyes
Single Exhaust Tail Pipe Coveryes
Sport Mesh Grille Venetian Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal White Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Fog Lamp Kit - Beige Bezelyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Sport Mesh Grille Jasmine Greenyes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silver Metallicyes
Splash Guards 4dr Crystal Black Silicayes
Wheel Locks - Steel Wheelsyes
Chrome Rear Trim - Sedan (Back-Up Camera)yes
Body Side Molding Kit - Crystal White Pearlyes
Splash Guards 4dr Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Splash Guards 4dr Dark Gray Metallicyes
Splash Guards 4dr Jasmine Green Metallicyes
Splash Guards 4dr Venetian Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Jasmine Greenyes
Sport Mesh Grille Quartz Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Red Pearlyes
Splash Guards 4dr Ice Silver Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grille Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight2955 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume108.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Quartz Blue Pearl
  • Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Ivory
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,195
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
195/65R15 89H tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
