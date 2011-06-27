Used 2008 Subaru Impreza Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Surprisingly fun
This car replaced a beloved 2001 VW Golf GLS 1.8t. I was hoping to find something as fun and comfortable as the VW, but with AWD to get me up our steep Vermont hills in winter in the places where the VW failed to make progress. The Outback Sport has turned out to be much more entertaining than I expected. It doesn't have quite the zip of the VW turbo, but it's plenty fast. The biggest surprise was the excellent steering and handling: quite an improvement over the somewhat squishy VW. The next biggest surprise was the fuel economy; I'm getting 28 on average, and as high as 32 on some off-freeway road trips.
Great Little Car
This is truly a great car. It is versatile, safe, reliable, and fun to drive. With 44.4 cu/ft of cargo space, 60/40 fold-flat seats, the car can handle anything I throw at it. With the car's AWD system and 6 standard air bags it offer's a level of confidence on the road unlike any of the other cars I test drove. Lastly, Subaru has found a great balance between ride and handling. The car rides completely different then it's predecessor with a subtle ride, yet still contains the prowess to be tossed into a turn. The car is not without it's faults, though, as the hard plastic that completely covers the interior and tires seem to amplify the little road noise that find their way into the cabin.
New Impreza outback sport
We have now owned this car for about a month, and have had time to fully evaluate the car aside from the maintenance. All in all, we are very satisfied with the vehicle and get about 23.5 miles to the gallon with 80% city driving. Highly recommend this vehicle.
Fun, safe, defies bad weather
OK, I've heard all you drivers of other makes talk about performance and fuel economy; this is a very competitive market segment. But, if you could give up very little speed and gas mileage, in exchange for top safety ratings, reliability and engineering, would you do it? Now, factor in rain and snow. Not only is Subaru the best bad weather vehicle that is practical for daily driving, it will outperform the rest of the market segment when road conditions are tough. The symmetrical AWD system does not introduce any of the instability or inefficiency cause by the systems that divert power off-axis. Pick a nasty day and go drive one to see for yourself.
My first and last Subaru
This is my first Subaru, I bought it because I wanted a fairly inexpensive car with AWD and a manual transmission and I liked the style of the hatch. The car is a pleasure to drive and gets decent fuel mileage but service and build quality is pretty poor. The car has a large number squeaks and rattles. The paint on the car is terrible, the lower parts of the rear doors and the are behind them have been chipped away so badly after 16,000 miles I already have rust forming. This has to be a design flaw since the front wheels kick everything up on the side of the car and the cheap thin paint chips the second anything touched it. Fuel door release broke has broken twice.
