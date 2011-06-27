Used 2003 Subaru Impreza Sedan Consumer Reviews

14 years 282,000 miles Brian , 03/17/2016 WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful So I bought this car new in November of 2003 I recently hit 282,000 miles. And I have had this thing in corn fields on 4 wheeler trails doing 140+mph and it just keeps going. Same engine same turbo(bigger exaust) same everything nearly. Hell the boots on the CV axles are the originals. At 260,000 miles I changed the timing belt for the 2nd time the rollers tensioner and water pump for the first time. Oh and shortly before that I put in my 2nd set of wheel bearings. And at 280,000 I dropped in my 2nd clutch. This car still gets 25-28mpg. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Race Car meets Soccer Mom Car FutureBecwar , 08/08/2007 9 of 10 people found this review helpful My husband and I had a 2005 Ford Focus Wagon. We decided to purchase a new car when we found out the Focus did so poorly on impact ratings. We ended up choosing this Subaru for many reasons. First, our mechanic (good friend of ours) said they were very reliable, secondly, they were super safe, and thirdly, because it fit what we were looking for. I asked for 4 doors, child-friendly, safe, and AWD or 4WD. My husband asked for a race car. You can't find a better comprimise car than this!

Insurance Peno13 , 11/19/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I Love This Car!!! If you haven't driven one, Find one, Steal one, Borrow one, Rent one, Take your friends!! They are so much fun. Also they should have left the body alone till 05 and came out with the STi in the 02-03 body style. Biggest downfall :::::INSURANCE IS A KILLER on this car!!!:::::

WRX CRUSHES ALL OTHER IMPRORTS racrx , 08/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Nothing comes close to this level of performance for the price! It crushes cars $10000 -$20000 including audi S- 4,A4,TT,bmw3 series,and all of the jap. sport compacts. 0-60 5.2sec. 1/4 mile 14.2 sec. slolom,skidpad it rules all with mud and snow tires and 4 catalytic converters. The potential is unreal and it goes off road and in the snow better than most suv's and trucks.