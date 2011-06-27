Used 1996 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews
One Tough Set Of Wheels
This car is great. I have owned it for 7 years and it has continued to be a reliable, fun to drive car. It's no RS or WRX, but the basic foundation is there. This, combined with the AWD make this car a blast to drive hard into corners and accelerate out of curves with grip that sticks like superglue. This car absolutely loves bad weather. Snow and rain are simply no match for the incredible AWD. Bottom line: I love knowing that this car will get me where I need to go safely, and comfortably. The AWD is confidence inspiring. You really do feel safe in this car, no matter what the weather. How many cars in this price class can you say that about?
My Little Tank
This car has been so reliable and hard working. The basic upkeep is all it has ever needed. When it snowed and the Mustang Cobra couldn't make it out of the driveway and the Mitsubishi Mirage slip, slided away.. the trusty Impreza just plowed on through! We purchased the basic, basic model... no frills and it just keeps on going. Always getting us where we need and want to go safely and with a minimum of fuss and bother. I am now looking to replace my 2001 Mitsubishi with a new Impreza... although I will go a little heavier on the "extras" this time.
Love It
We bought our Impreze new and have loved it ever since. We have put 175,000 miles on it over the years. Only work we ever had to do on it was tires, brakes and a muffler. We don't count the new oil pump we needed because that was caused by trying to pull too many small trees out of the ground with the help of the AWD. The AWD is the best though, as long as you are not landscaping with it. Can't spin the tires / car if you try even in the snow. In a nutshell Our little pea pod has been safe, reliable and a lot of fun to drive over the years.
Great Car
I cant say enough about this hog. Shes never let me down once. Ive owned the car now for two years and have had absolutely no problems, nothing. Im an avid snowboarder and I feel completely comfortable under any weather conditions with the AWD. The car is tractor in the snow and Im happy to say its managed to plow through some serious predicaments. It handles beautifully however could use a little more horsepower. Besides the lack of power, which can be frustrating, the car is infallible.
Perfect so far
Bought this to replace my Acura 3.2 CL for my commutes - and possibly to turn it into my autocross car, too. The coupe is attractive, pretty lightweight, has good power, and of course it has AWD. Everything I wanted in a car, plus pretty good gas mileage, too (26-28 mpg). I like the way it drives, the way it handles, the communicative steering, and the comfort of AWD for those not-so-nice winter days.
Sponsored cars related to the Impreza
Related Used 1996 Subaru Impreza info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ