Used 1996 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews

One Tough Set Of Wheels GF , 07/03/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is great. I have owned it for 7 years and it has continued to be a reliable, fun to drive car. It's no RS or WRX, but the basic foundation is there. This, combined with the AWD make this car a blast to drive hard into corners and accelerate out of curves with grip that sticks like superglue. This car absolutely loves bad weather. Snow and rain are simply no match for the incredible AWD. Bottom line: I love knowing that this car will get me where I need to go safely, and comfortably. The AWD is confidence inspiring. You really do feel safe in this car, no matter what the weather. How many cars in this price class can you say that about?

My Little Tank Jackie , 07/21/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has been so reliable and hard working. The basic upkeep is all it has ever needed. When it snowed and the Mustang Cobra couldn't make it out of the driveway and the Mitsubishi Mirage slip, slided away.. the trusty Impreza just plowed on through! We purchased the basic, basic model... no frills and it just keeps on going. Always getting us where we need and want to go safely and with a minimum of fuss and bother. I am now looking to replace my 2001 Mitsubishi with a new Impreza... although I will go a little heavier on the "extras" this time.

Love It spark , 06/20/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We bought our Impreze new and have loved it ever since. We have put 175,000 miles on it over the years. Only work we ever had to do on it was tires, brakes and a muffler. We don't count the new oil pump we needed because that was caused by trying to pull too many small trees out of the ground with the help of the AWD. The AWD is the best though, as long as you are not landscaping with it. Can't spin the tires / car if you try even in the snow. In a nutshell Our little pea pod has been safe, reliable and a lot of fun to drive over the years.

Great Car Mullet , 07/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I cant say enough about this hog. Shes never let me down once. Ive owned the car now for two years and have had absolutely no problems, nothing. Im an avid snowboarder and I feel completely comfortable under any weather conditions with the AWD. The car is tractor in the snow and Im happy to say its managed to plow through some serious predicaments. It handles beautifully however could use a little more horsepower. Besides the lack of power, which can be frustrating, the car is infallible.