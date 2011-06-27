Used 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX Sedan Consumer Reviews
great value in sport compact
Fine car, starting with styling. Has functional hood scoop and side vents for cooling turbo and brakes. 360 tour takes you by four doors and nice spoiler plus four exhaust tips. Subarus tend to be durable (I've had five). AWD and hill-holder on manual shift are great features. Secure-feeling, nicely-handling car, even when you are not putting your foot into the throttle. When you do that, hang on! Great power for a 2.5 liter. Update: Still a headturner. Good power at any rpm. Odd rattles. WR blue ages well. Door gasket keeps fraying. Gas filler door hard to open. Puzzling deficiencies like these, but still love the car. (22k mi.) Update #2: 40k miles/5 years old. Car still looks good and is a head-turner, especially to those who have watched the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Car remains mechanically very good. Appearance is excellent. I use Klasse AIO "wax," and keep car garaged and covered much of the time. I've had two sets of A-pillar rattles fixed at dealer, and passenger-side window motor is very weak, and soon to be replaced. Airbag issue affects this car. With snows, the car is fine in the winter, but it remains a little low to ride over drifting snow. Replaced battery at 32k. Due to my inattention, I curbed a factory wheel. Had it fixed, but it cost me $250. I would buy this car again--maybe at 50k miles on my current one--but Subaru is making strange noises about dropping a manual shift, which would dissuade me from getting another. Since I live in Michigan, I'm going to inspect car for underbody corrosion soon. There is no visible exterior rust. Car is a blast on trips: Somehow, I never worry about passing on a two-lane road, as the 2.5 turbo blows you right past anyone. I like the WR blue, and my current plan is to buy the same car, same color, and not the STI (too much $ for not that much of an upgrade). Here is an October, 2018 review update: I only have 33k miles (after 5 and 1/2 years) on the car presently (apparently I made an erroneous mileage estimate last review); I have no mods on the car. But I do have regular maintenance: every 3500 miles new synthetic oil, and went through the expensive dealer-suggested maintenance at 30k. (Why do I need oil and gas cleaner/additive from dealer at this maintenance if I use Shell premium and Amsoil oil at 3750 mile changes? I think I know.) Car runs great and looks excellent. The World Rally Blue has lasted quite well, and is an attention-getter. I would buy the same color again. One complaint is that the exhaust (cat back, factory) has corroded noticeably. No holes, but it looks bad. (I have a 2012 Equinox, driven at same place, same conditions, etc., whose exhaust system still looks new.) I was not intending to get an aftermarket exhaust, but if I keep the car, I will, just for the appearance factor. I have sprayed the backs of the two mufflers (visible under bumper) with high-temp Rustoleum, and that improved looks from the back dramatically. I have had the passenger-side window motor replaced, and several door gaskets. (They have worn by regular use.) Mechanically, car is great. Car's interior is a bit tight when the driver is wearing down jacket. Car's lights are great. I miss having Sirius radio, and a six-speed would be nice instead of my five-speed. I'm starting to get "buy" requests from people, largely because of appearance of car (new) and that I have not made any performance mods to it. If I do sell it, I would get another, or possibly a left-over Forester XT. I suppose I have one nagging question at this point: Why did Subaru turn out an exhaust that won't tolerate northern Michigan winters without corroding badly? Shouldn't they test an AWD car in extreme northern conditions, including road salt? Wouldn't using an exhaust with appearance longevity be showing "Love" for their customers? I really like my Subaru dealership mechanic (Mike) who knows WRX's inside and out, primarily because he drives one.
Up North Performance Car
If you want an awd performance car for year-round use in snowy climates--one that is affordable--this is one of few out there. Just returned from a 1000 mile trip: close to 30 mpg, with no particular gas-saving driving. Always power easily available; handling is quite quick and good. Premium package an attractive choice: can't beat a sunroof, and the short-throw shifter seems desirable. WR blue is a great color. Spoiler gets in the way sometimes as far as backing up, but it looks better than STI version. One negative: exhaust noise/rumble. (I had 2007 Forester turbo, which had a more-pleasant sound.) 20 somethings love this car: Fast and Furious influence. Hill holder good. Good purchase! Update at 30,000 miles: Still have the same car, and have an extended warranty. Car has had two nasty rattles: one in A pillar, driver's side, and one in engine compartment. The second was an engine/mounting bolt, diagnosed at dealer (good mechanic, Mike) and fixed. The first (pillar) appears in owners' forums. Again, diagnosed and fixed by Mike. I've always heard that Subaru spends its money on drive train, not comfort, looks, or electronics, and I agree. Radio is kind of tinny, and lots of plastic inside. But, the engine is solid and powerful, with quick acceleration available at any rpm. Shifter works fine, and winter driving (with proper tires) is safe. AWD is unobtrusive. Mileage on last trip was about 27 on premium. WR blue is a great color, and looks fine when car is shined up, which is often. Drove a new STI recently, and its ride is 25% firmer. Also, its brakes seemed noticeable: firmer, surer, and from what I understand, much more expensive to replace. My next car could be the same level of WRX, an XT Forester (only available in automatic), or I might make the jump to an STI. Up North, it's easy to see why this make of car is popular. It is great to be able to manually shift gears. Two quick gripes: No "bra" available from Subaru for this model, and car only comes with summer tires (odd). Lastly, I've had no oil use problem. I'm happy to jump in this car and go anywhere. Update 2019: Just traded in the 2013 WRX. It still looks and runs great. Only 35 k miles, though, and no modifications to the car. Bought essentially the same car at trade-in: 2019 WRX premium package, in white. Looks great with the black wheels that are standard. New car is very similar in performance. Maybe the seats are a bit more comfortable (and they are the standard seats, not Recaro). Very noticeable is the current dashboard: Many more features (e.g., turbo boost gauge standard), back-up camera, etc. Low-end torque might be improved, but I'm still in break-in period. Sixth gear addition is nice. Rattles, at this time, are nonexistent. Still comes with summer tires, which will have to be switched out in the fall in Michigan. I'll add a further evaluation of this car in a couple of months, under 2019 WRX. The car is a great value if you like to drive.
fast
great car
It's my dream car
For years all I wanted was a WRX. When I finally got mine it didn't disappoint. Stock the car is amazing, but if you start upgrading, there's nothing better. My 18 month old loves the car, when he sees it, he goes, vroom vroom.
