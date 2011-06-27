Used 2006 Subaru Baja Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

03 Baja 2.5 non turbo wot27 , 01/05/2011 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Being my 2nd Subaru, I am glad this one isn't the SVX. I LOVE this one, its great in the bends, a little on slow side w/out turbo but keeping rpm's up compensates fine for "in the city" driving if you feel the need. I have slight leak at 60k miles on my heads. As it seems to be known issue, I am displeased SOA has not done something to correct issue with the customers. as long as I get too 100k ill do head gaskets, water pump and belt @ same time. till then just keeping the oil changed. Report Abuse

defective vince , 03/11/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful love the car but there is a flaw with the head gaskets. I'm leaking oil at 78,000 mi. dealer wants 1500 to fix. seems I'm not alone, beware! Report Abuse

Dream car/truck Frankie , 09/16/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Ever since the first ad came out for the Baja, I was hooked. I test drove the first models our Subaru dealership got and it was instant want. They handle beautifully, gets awesome gas mileage and has a wonderful sporty design. The comforts of a sedan with the utility of a truck. I had a 2000 Ford Focus before I got the Baja I have now, and when it started giving me problems, I wasted no time giving the dealership the keys and traded it for my very own, my first Subaru Baja. And I am happy I made the decision. This vehicle is certainly made for someone like me with the life style I have. Versatile and impressive. A well built machine for its day! Report Abuse

Decent car but beware Mike , 05/01/2010 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I've had our 2006 Baja for almost four years now. While I do wish it was a Turbo (the car is too heavy for the engine to accelerate at a decent rate), it drives very well and is very predictable in bad weather and conditions. The styling is pretty cool, and the AWD is great when it snows. However, my engine has a head gasket leak. Yep, at 70,000 miles - both heads are leaking oil. It's not a huge issue right now, as the leak is very minor, but still the dealer wants $1500 for it. Same price as the other guy - I wonder if we have the same dealer? Who knows, but it's still annoying and therefore I will not recommend Subaru to anyone until I know that this issue is resolved. Report Abuse