2020 Subaru Ascent Consumer Reviews

Sue is a delight Dave , 10/22/2019 Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 49 of 49 people found this review helpful I have the Touring Model with as many extras as I could get. I've owned the Mercedes R350 (my favorite car ever) and two xc90s (old model and new). The Ascent compares favorably to all of them when you factor in cost and maintenance. I've never felt safer in a car going faster than 80 MPH. The ride is smooth and quiet (I'm not getting the noise complaints). The only real issue is that the hood vibrates up and down at speed and can be distracting for a few minutes. Subaru could tighten the latch down better. The gas mileage is ok, but I wish it was better; it's still better than the XC90. It's a little sluggish getting up to speed, but I kind of expect that as well. The interior is just as nice as a luxury car and my kids love the USB ports and in-car WiFi. The third row is not for adults, but unless you are driving a Suburban or Expidition that is going to be the case anyway. The car is a bargain at half the price of most luxury brands with many of the same touches. I"m happy I bought it and would buy it again. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New 2020 Ascent hits a sweet spot Satisfied Customer , 07/31/2019 Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 94 of 96 people found this review helpful This is only a first impression and I will update it after I have owned the Ascent a bit longer but so I am very happy with the 2020 Touring. Folks who complain about the accelerator being too responsive must be lead footed- for me its responsiveness hits a sweet spot and is one of the main reasons I picked the Ascent over its competitors, which I found to be, for lack of better words, lumbering and clunky in their responsiveness. I'm also baffled by reviews that the engine is "loud" or that there is too much noise inside the car. I just called a friend using the hands free setup while driving on the highway and we both we commented how you could hear a pin drop during the call. The Ascent feels like a premium quality car and in particular I love the balance Subaru has struck in building in so many standard safety features without them feeling clunky or obtrusive. I don't have a large enough data set to comment on fuel efficiency. However, based on my experience so far, I can confirm I am thoroughly satisfied with the new 2020 Ascent and am happy to give it an emphatic five stars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Me happy Florida Jack , 10/14/2019 Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 45 of 46 people found this review helpful A previous reviewer questioned owners who claim the Ascent is noisy, and at 3K mi so do I. Tire noise is annoying over older and coarse concrete pavement on I-5, but other than that mine is quiet until 80 mph. I wouldn’t drive faster than that in a vehicle this big anyway. The new boxer engine’s torque is pretty amazing, especially when stabbing the throttle at 25 mph. Forget paddle shifters; just floor it! My four banger boxer engine also is vibration free — because it’s a boxer design, I’ve read. Boxer engine design also means lower center of gravity, which improves handling. My Ascent’s ride & handling seem very good to excellent for such a tall vehicle. Right now I’m getting 23.5 mpg over 1300 miles; other tankfuls have been as low as 19 mpg. All on cheap 87 octane. Pretty sweet for a torquey turbo engine IMO. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love this car! rob , 02/21/2020 Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/7-Passenger (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I have driven a lot of different style cars in my time. A minivan, a Suburban, half tons, ambulances, coupes and crossovers, hmmwvs, and MRAPS. I recently purchased a 2020 Ascent Touring. I LOVE this car. With three growing kids a a new (giant) puppy, the two row crossover ('17 Volvo XC60) was no longer cutting it. Is the Ascent as nimble in handling as the Volvo? No. Is it as quick to accelerate? No, but the official 0-60 time of 8 seconds is greatly exaggerated. The thing moves surprisingly well, I would say 0 to 60 in approximately 7 seconds. But that is not really what is important, this car has EXCELLENT mid-range pull. It has all the power and acceleration you need for merging and passing. I love the seats, they are very comfortable. The extending thigh support works wonders for my back (herniated discs). This was a new feature for me and I didn't realize the impact it would have. It is only on the drivers seat though. I love the layout of the dashboard and the infotainment system is intuitive and fast. There are plenty of USB slots for charging and there is lots of storage spaces in the front row. The biggest change for me driving this vehicle was Eyesight. I have never driven a car with adaptive cruise control (which works fantastically). I have never driven a car with lane keep assist (works well). I have never had a car with a front view camera (to assist in parking) or with a camera built in to the rear view mirror (I have not gotten use to this and use the mirror, but it would be very useful if you had cargo or passengers blocking your line of sight). My car insurance dropped 40 dollars a month. The dealership I visited was great, no slimy sales tactics. I was impressed with the professionalism and the personalities of the people working there. I was wary of the CVT issues that I have seen from the 2019 model. I asked and they told me it was a software issue and it has been resolved since. Spending this much money on a vehicle loaded with electronics... I bought peace of mind by purchasing an extended warranty. I suppose you can put my lack of trust in the transmission as a negative. The engine noise was weird getting used to but it doesn't even register in my mind anymore. People have complained about the road noise. I typically drive on the highway from 70 to 75 mph and have not noticed anything louder than any other vehicle I have driven. I test drove the Pilot, the Palisade/Telluride, Highlander, and Durango. This car hit the sweet spot for my needs. Do I wish it had a V6? Sure, but the turbo engine is more than adequate. I will admit I wish I could justify spending the money to drive the 2021 GMC Yukon Denali... but its cost is twice what I paid for this vehicle. As I mentioned, I am in love with this car. I love the way it looks inside and out. I love the storage space and the practicality of the vehicle. I have a boat and the 5,000 pound towing capability will come in hand, but I have not tried that yet. I get compliments all the time, I feel like the value I got for my money is outstanding, and I have peace of mine for 8 years or 80k miles. It's nice to know there is a little bit of off road capability in the vehicle as well should it ever be required. I would absolutely recommend this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse