Used 2005 Saturn VUE Base Consumer Reviews

The most loved vehicle I Ever owned.... Judy , 05/29/2016 AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2005 Saturn when it was 2 years old and kept it until It was totaled in an accident 9 years later! ( 05/16/2016) "Hated It" It clearly was the best car I every owned it was very low maintenance with a (123,000 miles) I only had to invest in it's scheduled oiled changes and purchase a new set of tires every 2 years. My only repairs was the replacement of the battery and brake shoes done in my 8th year of ownership. A Great automobile! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My 2005 3.5L Saturn Vue maojr , 09/19/2012 32 of 33 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my wife because, (1) it has a plactic outer shell and never get's dimpled (2) supposedly it has a Honda Engine. It also had a 0.5% interest on the loan...what a deal. It's just now giving some problems. Had to replace the middle drive-shaft support and spider bearing. Otherwise no major problems/issues after 120K miles. This is the first signs of major ware so I expect a little at a time as the mileage increases with more use. We use this car every day! I would buy/trade another with the same features....too bad they are no longer available.

A reliable SUV the_good_car , 01/01/2015 Fwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 45 of 49 people found this review helpful I bought an 05 Saturn four years ago w 100k miles. It now has over 175k. The car isn't perfect. The interior is cheap, the front buckets are not well designed. It is, on uphill climbs, underpowered. It's also a bit noisy on the highway, but actually not more so than say, a Volvo xc90 (I drove one the other day, actually the Volvo is noisier). Parts are ridiculously cheap. It shares a platform with every other gm brand. many parts like the brakes are common to a half dozen models. The four cylinder is known is the iron duke and is regarded as one of the most reliable engines gm has ever made. ( though, the suspension is mediocre). Bottom line-very low cost of ownership.

Saturn 05 Vue never gave me trouble sandy131 , 07/12/2014 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I am giving my Vue to a friend in need. I purchased it new in 2006. I changed the oil every 3K miles and it's at 240K miles now. It has always started and drove perfectly and still does. The only odd thing that happened was at 200K the brake light went on. A sensor in a rear wheel malfunctioned. It wasn't much to fix. I did have to replace the front wheel bearings twice. That may have been due to driving often in NYC and rough roads in the Catskills. Just usual replacements other than that (muffler, tires, battery, brakes).