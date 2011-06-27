Used 2005 Saturn VUE Base Consumer Reviews
The most loved vehicle I Ever owned....
I purchased my 2005 Saturn when it was 2 years old and kept it until It was totaled in an accident 9 years later! ( 05/16/2016) "Hated It" It clearly was the best car I every owned it was very low maintenance with a (123,000 miles) I only had to invest in it's scheduled oiled changes and purchase a new set of tires every 2 years. My only repairs was the replacement of the battery and brake shoes done in my 8th year of ownership. A Great automobile!
My 2005 3.5L Saturn Vue
I bought this car for my wife because, (1) it has a plactic outer shell and never get's dimpled (2) supposedly it has a Honda Engine. It also had a 0.5% interest on the loan...what a deal. It's just now giving some problems. Had to replace the middle drive-shaft support and spider bearing. Otherwise no major problems/issues after 120K miles. This is the first signs of major ware so I expect a little at a time as the mileage increases with more use. We use this car every day! I would buy/trade another with the same features....too bad they are no longer available.
A reliable SUV
I bought an 05 Saturn four years ago w 100k miles. It now has over 175k. The car isn't perfect. The interior is cheap, the front buckets are not well designed. It is, on uphill climbs, underpowered. It's also a bit noisy on the highway, but actually not more so than say, a Volvo xc90 (I drove one the other day, actually the Volvo is noisier). Parts are ridiculously cheap. It shares a platform with every other gm brand. many parts like the brakes are common to a half dozen models. The four cylinder is known is the iron duke and is regarded as one of the most reliable engines gm has ever made. ( though, the suspension is mediocre). Bottom line-very low cost of ownership.
Saturn 05 Vue never gave me trouble
I am giving my Vue to a friend in need. I purchased it new in 2006. I changed the oil every 3K miles and it's at 240K miles now. It has always started and drove perfectly and still does. The only odd thing that happened was at 200K the brake light went on. A sensor in a rear wheel malfunctioned. It wasn't much to fix. I did have to replace the front wheel bearings twice. That may have been due to driving often in NYC and rough roads in the Catskills. Just usual replacements other than that (muffler, tires, battery, brakes).
Awesome Car
Saturn is one of the best cars I ever owned, and Ive owned 3 before GM got their hands on them. I wish the original company would come back and make new cars. The Vue has been outstanding. I purchased it from a Chevy dealer in 2015 with 76k miles. I replaced the brakes and timing belt. It has been the perfect vehicle. Routine maintenance on the Honda drivetrain and it runs forever. I wish more cars would go to a plastic body. No dents but a few scratches. I really enjoy driving this SUV. It has real pep. The simplicity of the vehicle is what makes it so convenient.
