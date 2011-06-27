Used 1995 Saturn S-Series Sedan Consumer Reviews
It won't die!
The most reliable car ever! I owned Japanese vehicles for countless years, but the Saturn has beat them all. My two Honda's ate threw alternators like crazy and the hood release cord on the one snapped, which meant no access. My darling Saturn has been unbelievably dependable with minimal issues.
Very reliable car with a catch.
So, this car is 21 years old now, so I doubt anyone is actually looking at buying a used SL-2, but here's the skinny. I am the 2nd owner, having bought it from my brother. I have done essentially no maintenance on it, aside from fixing things when they break. That would include alternator and valve cover gasket. Door locks and power windows have been great, which I have found to be a rarity in other cars. The cabin is loud from road rumble, but not bad if you turn up the stereo (more on that later). At ~ 120K miles, the tranny will start slipping, and it will gradually get worse. I'm at 150K now, and it's unbearable. I would fix it and keep this car if not for one thing that every 90's era Saturn owner probably knows. This car is an open invite to prowlers and car thieves. If you have one or more Saturn keys, you can walk through a parking lot and probably open and test drive any other Saturn there. It's been broken into (without the need to actually "break" anything) multiple times, and stolen once. I have a big gaping whole where my custom stereo used to be. I would happily buy a newer used Saturn that has (or I could put in) an alarm system.
Beginning of the end
My 2005 was the first of seven Saturns and by far the best. Reliability, fuel economy, handling in snow all exceeded my expectations. The dealer was outstanding and made the experience one I shared with everyone I knew. Had GM not tried to standardize the service and product into the mainstream of its other economy lines, I am sure Saturn could have survived the last shrink down. This was a tough, safe, reliable car that I enjoyed thoroughly.
17 years and going strong!
I bought my 1995 SL (base model - no a/c or power anything!) in 1996 as a second owner, with 41,000 miles already on it. Paid under $10K. This car is still going strong. I now have 245,000 miles on it and in all these years have only done routine maintenance - no break-downs, no major fixes. It does drink oil, but come on -- it's at 245K! I've recently been test-driving a variety of sports cars (350Z, Z4, Miata MX-5, Audi TT) and, when I came back to my Saturn, I have to admit, while it's no sports car, it IS a fun, low, zippy car! Gas mileage is amazing - 43 MPG COMBINED in summer (35 in winter, and I live in Minnesota) and NO VISIBLE RUST. I bet I'll drive it another 100K at least.
Love this SL2
Bought this 95 Saturn SL2 used from a local dealership in 1999 for $5000.00 and it is the best money I ever spent on a used car. I drove the car myself for about 2 years before my eldest child got her license, then she drove it before it was passed down to my youngest. Other than maintenance, really haven't had to spend too much money on it. Unfortunately, my youngest son drives this car like he's Michael Andretti and hasn't been the best with regular oil changes and now the engine is shot. But this car has been so reliable and economical/efficient to drive he's looking to replace it with another Saturn..sure hope he's learned his lesson about regular upkeep/oil changes!
