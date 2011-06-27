Used 2005 Saturn Relay Minivan Consumer Reviews
unhappy owner
We have 2 powered doors and have had nothing but problems with them. They have opened while driving 75mph down the highway and GM is refusing to fix them even though we have a 16 page detailed service report of these on going problems. Put the doors aside and the other issues we have had with this very expensive vehicle and it is a great ride. It is a very comfortable and smooth ride. But I will never buy another GM vehicle again, we were sold a lemon of a vehicle and GM just tells us too bad. Hopefully not everyone is having the same problems we are. But I would not recommend buying this vehicle to anyone. The dvd screen is way too small for the kids to see it good from in back.
2005 Saturn Relay 3, 250k miles, never been towed!
Original owner, 250k miles Still runs great and looks great! Love this van! Never been to shop.for repairs except brakes and tires. I wish I could buy more Saturns! I owned other new Saturns Vue 2001, Vue 2006 and Ion Redline 2004 and Ion 2006. They made a great product, that still look good on the road today. All my Saturn's were great cars but the Relay 3 is my favorite little luxury liner. Everything is working order, the Chevy dealer could not believe the mileage on her at last oil change, a/c charge up, full detail looked brand new. I hope she runs forever!
Great Minivan
Great Minivan. Almost no problems. Fun to drive, easy to drive. Have problems occasionally with the power sliding doors, and the rear windshield wiper also stopped working. Makes a "Groaning" sound when making sharp or tight turns.
It's Been Good to Me
This car has been reliable and comfortable. I have nearly 82,000 miles on this car and other than replacing the rear wiper motor (after warranty), the car has only needed normal wear and tear service.
Happy with my Relay
We purchased our Saturn with only 11000 miles on it from the dealer. It has a smooth ride and is very comfortable. My 4 kids have loved the dvd player and the option to listen to their music and play video games. It comes with a normal plug outlet, very cool! This has come in handy for video games and for vacuming the van. The only problems I have had with the Relay is with the traction stability control system (had it fixed 2X now) and I feel the rotors are cheap. My Relay shakes going down the mountain roads. I was told they have shaved the rotors as much as they can so they will need to be replaced at my next brake job.
