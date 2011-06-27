Used 2004 Saturn L300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent Car, Very Sporty
I bought this car two years ago. Absolutely the best car I have owned. My wife drove it until about 6 months ago. We bought her a 2009 Saturn Vue. So I chose to keep this L300. Very fun to drive, lots of power and still 26 MPG average. I drive it every day and thoroughly enjoy it. Quick note: Going home one evening at around 60 MPH, a deer runs out and hits the side of my L300. I got stopped to see what the damage was, and there was none. One small scratch where the hoof hit. I had no idea this car had composite panels on the doors. Why don't all vehicles have this. Can't say enough good to describe this car.
The L300 is a great car!
We are now finding out that saturns were built how cars were supposed to be built. Rust proof and durable. I this this model is better than the Aura style. We need saturn Back. them Cheesy commercials were funny but didn't represent the quility of theses cars 20 years later we are finding out that they were better than the rest.
Our Cherry Berry saturn
We purchased our Saturn August of 2003. I wanted the 4 cylinder to get the Drive chain. The drive belts break,deteriorate too often. I get 22 mpg city & 30 highway, using cruise control. We have 58000 miles on it now. it has had one brake job. Other than that no repairs. It is our second Saturn, the first was a 2000 SL2. We sold it ourselves in 2003 no problems with it either. First looker bought it. Well, I digress. We have been completely satisfied with this car. too bad they stopped building them. Incidentally my daughter-in-law had a 1999 Sl-1 one of the first she drove it for nine years and my son drove it to work for two.
Feels like I'm driving a ticking time bomb
We bought this car at 100,000 miles for $3200. We've put 27k mi on since. We thought we got a great deal until it began to fall apart. We first replaced the tires, the keyless entry remote was broken, we had to replace the battery, and the cd player and radio buttons are broken. Then the car died coming off an exit bc the fuel pump went out and was $600 to replace. Next the A/C stopped working, then the rear brakes went out, then they went out again 4 months later because a caliper locked up. Just recently the dash and headlights started to flicker which we are told is the alternator. Then the engine light came on yesterday and the code said it's the O2 detector. What next?
Reliable
I no longer own the subject car.
- Technology
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the L300
Related Used 2004 Saturn L300 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner