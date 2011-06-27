Used 2004 Saturn L300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Excellent Car, Very Sporty Dennis , 11/05/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this car two years ago. Absolutely the best car I have owned. My wife drove it until about 6 months ago. We bought her a 2009 Saturn Vue. So I chose to keep this L300. Very fun to drive, lots of power and still 26 MPG average. I drive it every day and thoroughly enjoy it. Quick note: Going home one evening at around 60 MPH, a deer runs out and hits the side of my L300. I got stopped to see what the damage was, and there was none. One small scratch where the hoof hit. I had no idea this car had composite panels on the doors. Why don't all vehicles have this. Can't say enough good to describe this car. Report Abuse

The L300 is a great car! saturnridder11 , 09/06/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We are now finding out that saturns were built how cars were supposed to be built. Rust proof and durable. I this this model is better than the Aura style. We need saturn Back. them Cheesy commercials were funny but didn't represent the quility of theses cars 20 years later we are finding out that they were better than the rest. Report Abuse

Our Cherry Berry saturn richard simon , 02/09/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We purchased our Saturn August of 2003. I wanted the 4 cylinder to get the Drive chain. The drive belts break,deteriorate too often. I get 22 mpg city & 30 highway, using cruise control. We have 58000 miles on it now. it has had one brake job. Other than that no repairs. It is our second Saturn, the first was a 2000 SL2. We sold it ourselves in 2003 no problems with it either. First looker bought it. Well, I digress. We have been completely satisfied with this car. too bad they stopped building them. Incidentally my daughter-in-law had a 1999 Sl-1 one of the first she drove it for nine years and my son drove it to work for two. Report Abuse

Feels like I'm driving a ticking time bomb sharon246810 , 09/06/2012 7 of 11 people found this review helpful We bought this car at 100,000 miles for $3200. We've put 27k mi on since. We thought we got a great deal until it began to fall apart. We first replaced the tires, the keyless entry remote was broken, we had to replace the battery, and the cd player and radio buttons are broken. Then the car died coming off an exit bc the fuel pump went out and was $600 to replace. Next the A/C stopped working, then the rear brakes went out, then they went out again 4 months later because a caliper locked up. Just recently the dash and headlights started to flicker which we are told is the alternator. Then the engine light came on yesterday and the code said it's the O2 detector. What next? Report Abuse