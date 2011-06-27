Used 2006 Saturn ION Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great car, i have 225k miles still goin strong and looks good doin it!!! It is a car way ahead of its time!!
i love this car
i got my saturn about 7 months ago it had 116k miles on it and now its got 127k miles and runs absolutely great.. it gets around 21 on city and 32 on the highway which i get combined 29-30ish which aint bad.. the only thing i had to replace was the powersteering motor.. it had a little leak from the rain once but a lil silicone fixed the problem.. I also put a custom exhaust on it which sounds awesome.. overall this car is great i love this car..
HAPPY WITH CAR, BUT...
I bought a 2006 Saturn ION 3 with 5 sp manual transmission back in Aug 2010. I love the car when there are no problems, but boy, when there are problems, there are problems! I had to replace the ignition switch 'cos of a bad sensor. The PassLock system wouldn't let me start the car because of this. It "thought" the car was being stolen so the engine wouldn't start. 2 days ago, the power steering light came on & I lost my power steering. The book said to take it to the dealer, so I did. That is when I found out that there is a recall from GM. Fortunately, my car has less than 100k miles, so the price of the repair was covered under the recall.
12 years running well
I regret that Saturns are no longer available. The ION is my second new Saturn purchase. The Saturn dealerships completely transformed the car buying, ownership, & maintenance experience for me in particular & the auto industry in general. This vehicle can get amazing highway mileage - I have gotten as much as 38-40 mpg. City driving in the northern climates in the winter was as low as 20 mpg but generally is around 25 in southern climates. Mixed driving typically is around 30 mpg. Vehicle has been highly reliable with regular maintenance. Though one popular consumer magazine did not like the center-mounted instrument panel, I have really liked this feature. Good car for one or two people. The back seat is tight if the front seats are not well forward. Turning radius a bit large for the size of the vehicle. Roof pillars somewhat restrict visibility when checking for cross-traffic before turning.
Saturn ION
I bought this car for my daughter on 12/05. The Saturn ION is junk! She has been stranded THREE times with the key stuck in the ignition and the engine still running. The lift motor in the driver side window broke. Now, the passenger rear window is broken. The car was leaking copious amounts of gas until it was unsafe to drive. Ignition cylinder has been replaced three times. The car only has 45,000 miles. I am so upset with this car that I am thinking of trading in my 2009 Silverado and NEVER buying a GM product again! Will be lodging a formal written complaint with the LA Attorney General's office and recommend that others follow suit!
