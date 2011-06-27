Used 2003 Saturn ION Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love my Ion! Has 225k miles on it and still running strong! rcameron5 , 06/30/2014 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I love my Ion. It is a very trust worthy car. I bought it used and it had 205K miles on it and it now has 225K miles and it is still running strong. The air is ice cold, it runs great. Always gets me where I need to be! The only thing that has been wrong with it. If the wheel isn't just straightly perfect it won't go to the off on the ignition. It will only go to accessories. I just stick my finger up this hole and press this button and it goes to off and right out. Easy fix! But, it is stylish for the year and runs good. I love my Ion!! I can't wait to see how long it will last me! Report Abuse

Happy owner since new cartopcamper , 02/20/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful We've owned since new a 2003 Saturn Ion 3 sedan with 5-speed manual transmission. It now has about 145K miles and is going strong. All of our 5 kids learned how to drive a stick in this car. The clutch finally needed replacement at 137K miles. I live in Southern California. While a daughter attended school near Boise, ID, I'd drive up a couple times a year via Nevada back roads. I wouldn't see another vehicle for hours while driving through the desert, so I'd drive 100 mph for long periods without a problem - still got great mpg. I still use this car if driving long trips by myself. Only problem for us was/is the ignition key switch issue - about $350 to fix, and I haven't yet Report Abuse

ION 3 rocks!! fiend0810 , 10/04/2003 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This car is fun and sporty. It handles extremely well in the mountains and on curves. Plenty of power and just a joy to drive. This is my first Saturn and it won't be my last. Report Abuse

Fine With Me Smookiepooch , 02/02/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my Saturn at the end of '02 and at 133,000 it's still going strong. I've had some problems recently but with that many miles it's bound to happen. My blinker went out but that was a recall item so it was fixed for free. The only 2 major problems I had was my key got stuck in the ignition and my fan went out, fixed both for under $200. Report Abuse