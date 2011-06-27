Used 2003 Saturn ION Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love my Ion! Has 225k miles on it and still running strong!
I love my Ion. It is a very trust worthy car. I bought it used and it had 205K miles on it and it now has 225K miles and it is still running strong. The air is ice cold, it runs great. Always gets me where I need to be! The only thing that has been wrong with it. If the wheel isn't just straightly perfect it won't go to the off on the ignition. It will only go to accessories. I just stick my finger up this hole and press this button and it goes to off and right out. Easy fix! But, it is stylish for the year and runs good. I love my Ion!! I can't wait to see how long it will last me!
Happy owner since new
We've owned since new a 2003 Saturn Ion 3 sedan with 5-speed manual transmission. It now has about 145K miles and is going strong. All of our 5 kids learned how to drive a stick in this car. The clutch finally needed replacement at 137K miles. I live in Southern California. While a daughter attended school near Boise, ID, I'd drive up a couple times a year via Nevada back roads. I wouldn't see another vehicle for hours while driving through the desert, so I'd drive 100 mph for long periods without a problem - still got great mpg. I still use this car if driving long trips by myself. Only problem for us was/is the ignition key switch issue - about $350 to fix, and I haven't yet
ION 3 rocks!!
This car is fun and sporty. It handles extremely well in the mountains and on curves. Plenty of power and just a joy to drive. This is my first Saturn and it won't be my last.
Fine With Me
I bought my Saturn at the end of '02 and at 133,000 it's still going strong. I've had some problems recently but with that many miles it's bound to happen. My blinker went out but that was a recall item so it was fixed for free. The only 2 major problems I had was my key got stuck in the ignition and my fan went out, fixed both for under $200.
good little car
Overall it's a very good car and my wife and I can attest to the "accordion" style safety frame that protects all occupants in the cabin. For years we suffered with the ignition and spent countless hours waiting for the alarm to "reset" so that we could once again attempt to start the vehicle. But the thing that makes you the most upset is that the mechanics at the Saturn dealer act like they had never heard of this problem before. It was like Christmas day when GM was forced to make the ignition/key problem a recall and fortunately for us it took care of all of the starting problems and we could once again not have to worry about leaving the house 15 minutes early for fear of the car not starting. But now it's started having a problem with the 'enginge light" coming on in relation with the evac system. First we replaced the gas cap, ($15) then the purge solenoid and the vent control, ($197.) after that didn't work, we are currently dropping the gas tank replacing the 'pressure solenoid' another ($237) I don't know if this is GM's fault or simply that American auto makers can not manufacture good electrical components because my Jeep Grand Cherokee needed several solenoids and eventually a new PCM and my new Cadillac SRX is having issues with it's computer and traction control system. (Fortunately the Cad is under warranty) When it comes to the end of the day the Ion has been a pretty good car, a little bumpy and rickety but actually is not any worse than my new Cad when it comes to the electronics. I don't understand how anyone could say they hate this car or that it is a piece of junk? These people must just think that all you do to a car is put gas in it and go! LOL Vehicles need your love and attention, take care of your car and it will take care of you.
