  1. Home
  2. Saab
  3. Saab 9000
  4. Used 1993 Saab 9000
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Saab 9000 Features & Specs

More about the 1993 9000
Overview
See 9000 Inventory
See 9000 Inventory
See 9000 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG201920
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg17/24 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.8/435.0 mi.295.8/417.6 mi.295.8/435.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG201920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque244 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm157 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm244 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 5500 rpm200 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Measurements
Length188.2 in.188.2 in.187.4 in.
Curb weight3210 lbs.3110 lbs.3190 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.17.8 cu.ft.23.5 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Wheel base105.2 in.105.2 in.105.2 in.
Width69.4 in.69.4 in.69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacitynono57 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Plantana Gray Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Carrera White
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cirrus White
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Carrera White
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Plantana Gray Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Imola Red
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Anthracite Gray Metallic
  • Citrin Beige Metallic
  • Carrera White
  • Nocturne Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Scarabe Green Metallic
  • Monte Carlo Yellow
  • Eucalyptus Green Metallic
  • Ruby Red Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Lemans Blue Metallic
  • Imola Red
  • Plantana Gray Metallic
  • Cirrus White
See 9000 InventorySee 9000 InventorySee 9000 Inventory

Related Used 1993 Saab 9000 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles