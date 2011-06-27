Used 1993 Saab 9000 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|19
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|17/24 mpg
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.8/435.0 mi.
|295.8/417.6 mi.
|295.8/435.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.4 gal.
|17.4 gal.
|17.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|19
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|244 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|157 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|244 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5000 rpm
|150 hp @ 5500 rpm
|200 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|35.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|41.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|37.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|38.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|188.2 in.
|188.2 in.
|187.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3210 lbs.
|3110 lbs.
|3190 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.8 cu.ft.
|17.8 cu.ft.
|23.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|55.9 in.
|Wheel base
|105.2 in.
|105.2 in.
|105.2 in.
|Width
|69.4 in.
|69.4 in.
|69.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|no
|57 cu.ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
