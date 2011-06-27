Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Annie Person , 10/31/2015 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A)

It's an awesome vehicle. Comfort and safety are most important to me and the Swedes combine this with gorgeous functional design and class. As soon as I sat I the sublime leather seats, I new it was THE car. And the sound system is to die for! I don't drive it in nasty Wisconsin weather---save that for the Camry. Wish it took regular or mid-grade GASOLINE. ---- although I never use ethanol in ANY car...(corn syrup in your gas tank---REALLY!?!?.....thank the farmers lobby..))....This is the car for long trips or just showing off in the city. Replaced tires with the Michelin-recommended tires (USA Rubberworkers made)...and the ride is great. Best car I have ever purchased. My big dog drools at it but is stuck riding in the Camry. lol .... Shame this great car production was halted. I have friends that still drive 20 year-old Saabs. Hope I can say that one day :)