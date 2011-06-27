Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Swedish Beauty!!!!!
It's an awesome vehicle. Comfort and safety are most important to me and the Swedes combine this with gorgeous functional design and class. As soon as I sat I the sublime leather seats, I new it was THE car. And the sound system is to die for! I don't drive it in nasty Wisconsin weather---save that for the Camry. Wish it took regular or mid-grade GASOLINE. ---- although I never use ethanol in ANY car...(corn syrup in your gas tank---REALLY!?!?.....thank the farmers lobby..))....This is the car for long trips or just showing off in the city. Replaced tires with the Michelin-recommended tires (USA Rubberworkers made)...and the ride is great. Best car I have ever purchased. My big dog drools at it but is stuck riding in the Camry. lol .... Shame this great car production was halted. I have friends that still drive 20 year-old Saabs. Hope I can say that one day :)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 9-5
Related Used 2009 Saab 9-5 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner