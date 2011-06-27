Used 2008 Saab 9-5 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Fast, spacious, classy Adrian , 10/08/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful After driving several fleet Saab 9-5s in Norway, we bought one when moving to Canada. It's roomy, has great pace on the highway and (from the Norway experience) good dynamics on hard pack snow, despite not being 4WD. Comes with lots of great gadgets (for the price) which fortunately do not lead to a profusion of switches and clutter. Only gripe is the easily marked interior plastic surfaces. Report Abuse

Excellent car smb , 10/25/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a great car I got one with 5 spd manual and it is a blast to drive. Aero package is awesome while twisting and turning at speeds. Turbo is great, turbo lug almost non-existent. It is the best value for a station wagon under 40K.