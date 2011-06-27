  1. Home
Used 2008 Saab 9-5 Wagon Consumer Reviews

5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Fast, spacious, classy

Adrian, 10/08/2008
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

After driving several fleet Saab 9-5s in Norway, we bought one when moving to Canada. It's roomy, has great pace on the highway and (from the Norway experience) good dynamics on hard pack snow, despite not being 4WD. Comes with lots of great gadgets (for the price) which fortunately do not lead to a profusion of switches and clutter. Only gripe is the easily marked interior plastic surfaces.



Excellent car

smb, 10/25/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is a great car I got one with 5 spd manual and it is a blast to drive. Aero package is awesome while twisting and turning at speeds. Turbo is great, turbo lug almost non-existent. It is the best value for a station wagon under 40K.



Aero Wagon

christian, 12/30/2007
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have had every car and wagon imaginable and nothing comes close to this. It is fast, fuel efficient, safe, roomy, comfortable and has every convenience possible. Very surprised how well it handles. Saab truly has put a lot of engineering in this car! This car is a real secret.


