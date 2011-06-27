Used 2000 Saab 9-5 Sedan Consumer Reviews
SAAB 9-5 Aero
I love this car. It's quick, gets good fuel economy and looks expensive. The mid-range acceleration of this car is amazing and there's no turbo lag. I like how the engine is 2.3 liters instead of 2.0 because it makes it so there's not as much lag and the car doesn't have to rely on the turbo as much so the power band is much more linear. If you get this car make sure you get the Aero. It's the best model. It gives you 230 HP according to Saab (But it's been said to be more like 250) and 258 lbs. ft. of torque. It feels even quicker than that though and it can really handle in the corners as well. The steering quickness and feel is excellent and it provides good road and even engine feedback!
Love/Hate Relationship!
I am the the 2nd owner of this vehicle and have always had it regularly serviced. I love this car... When it runs, it runs well, when its doesn't, it really leaves you stuck! Financially and literally on the side of the road. I have tow truck drives on speed-dial. No joke. It all started with the timing belt and went down hill from there, oil sludge blew the engine, a bad ABS modulator that disables the ABS braking system. 2, yes 2 alternators, computer systems, crank sensor, alarm system, and LED display to name a few. My dashboard is a constant display of warning lights and the costs of my repairs are well over $6200. Well over what the car is worth now. I love this car, but it has broken me.
Saab 9-5 Aero
I love this car. I'm trying to get out of my lease to buy another. Some quirkyness about it, but after you get past it - it is fun to drive and still fits 5 comfortably!
The car you love to hate
I am the original owner of this vehicle and have always had it regularly serviced at the dealership where I purchased the vehicle. Two turbos have been replaced, oil sludge blew the engine, and now I am dealing with a bad ABS modulator that disables the ABS braking system. My dashboard is an xmas tree of warning lights and the dealer cost on this repair is $2400. I believe that saab should take some responsibility for this design flaw and I have petitioned the NHTSA to help owners of these vehicles. I like the technicians at my dealership; however, I should not know all of them on a first-name basis.
corrections
I want to correct other users comments. All Saab 9-5s have heated mirrors, they are integrated into the rear window defrost (front defrost works instantly, no waiting for engine to warm). XM radio is offered as a dealer aftermarket accessory that replaces a console cubby hole below the automatic climate control.
